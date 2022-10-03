Allen Robinson receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Monday night vs. San Francisco

Player props for Los Angeles Rams receiver Allen Robinson on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Rams play the 49ers at 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

Allen Robinson player receiving yards, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Receptions 3.5 (-109) 3.5 (-125) Total Receiving Yards 38.5 (-121) 38.5 (-113) Longest Reception 17.5 (-125) 17.5 (-109) First TD Scorer +950 Anytime TD Scorer +225 Player to score 2 or more TDs +1750 Player to score 3 or more TDs +6500 Last TD Scorer +800

Robinson trends:

Robinson has gone under 3.5 receptions in two of three games this season.

The Rams receiver has also gone under 38.5 receiving yards in two of three games this year.

Robinson’s longest reception this year is 29 yards. Otherwise he’s been under 17.5 yards for his longest reception two out of three weeks.

He has one touchdown this year, coming in Week 2 vs. Atlanta.

