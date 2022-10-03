October 03, 2022
Allen Robinson receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Monday night vs. San Francisco

Bet Los Angeles WR Allen Robinson’s player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

By Shaw Local News Network
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II (1) catches a pass for a touchdown past Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Player props for Los Angeles Rams receiver Allen Robinson on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Rams play the 49ers at 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

Allen Robinson player receiving yards, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Receptions3.5 (-109)3.5 (-125)
Total Receiving Yards38.5 (-121)38.5 (-113)
Longest Reception17.5 (-125)17.5 (-109)
First TD Scorer+950
Anytime TD Scorer+225
Player to score 2 or more TDs+1750
Player to score 3 or more TDs+6500
Last TD Scorer+800

Robinson trends:

Robinson has gone under 3.5 receptions in two of three games this season.

The Rams receiver has also gone under 38.5 receiving yards in two of three games this year.

Robinson’s longest reception this year is 29 yards. Otherwise he’s been under 17.5 yards for his longest reception two out of three weeks.

He has one touchdown this year, coming in Week 2 vs. Atlanta.

News and Notes:

