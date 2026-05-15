Pritz, Standfield named to lead Joliet District 86 board

Matthew Pritz and R. Emil Standfield were voted as the new President and Vice President of the Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. (Photo Provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

The Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors voted to install new officers at its board meeting Wednesday.

Matthew Pritz was voted as the board’s new president, while R. Emil Standfield was named vice president.

Pritz was first elected to the board in 2021. He is a life-long Joliet resident who attended District 86 and Joliet Township High School District 204 as a student, before earning a degree in business administration.

Pritz currently lives on the west side of Joliet with his wife and two children, and works as a diagnostic sales manager at Antech and as a local realtor, according to his board biography.

Pritz previously served as vice president of the board last year alongside outgoing president Jesse M. Smith.

Standfield was first elected to the board in 2019. He lives on the west side of Joliet and his two children have both come through school at District 86. Standfield works as an attorney and practices law in Joliet.

He is up for reelection to the board in 2027.

The president and vice president roles are held for terms of one year.

Pritz and Standfield are joined on the board by members Smith, Sandra Aguirre, Delia Ulloa-Jimenez, Naurice D. Moffett, and Deborah K. Ziech.