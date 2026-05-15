How to help rodent-proof your property; droppings can spread hantavirus

Passengers are disembarked from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Sometimes-deadly hantavirus – which sickened passengers on a Dutch cruise ship and is suspected in an unrelated case in Winnebago County – can spread through rodent droppings.

Here is information from public health officials about how to keep them out of your space.

Stacia Runge, DeKalb County director of community health and prevention, said people cleaning up areas with rodent feces, like basements and garages, should mask up, wear gloves and practice good handwashing. People can vacuum up the fecal matter and come back and clean the area with bleach or other cleaning supplies, Runge said.

McHenry County Department of Health public information officer Nick Kubiak said, in information he attributed to IDPH: “To keep rodents out of a building, you must create an environment that does not attract them. Deny rodents food, water, nesting sites and entry to the building.”

That includes reducing the availability of food and water, keeping your kitchen clean, storing human and pet food in tightly closed containers, keeping food scraps and garbage in rodent-proof metal or thick plastic containers with tight-fitting lids, storing bulk animal food at least 100 feet from the home in containers with tight-fitting lids and repairing leaky faucets that may provide water to rodents.

Also, eliminate nesting sites near a building and keep your lawn mowed, as tall grass and weeds are excellent habitats for rodents. When possible, place wood piles, compost heaps, feed bins and trash cans at least 100 feet from the home. Wood piles should be at least 12 inches off the ground. Haul away trash, abandoned vehicles, discarded tires and other items that could serve as rodent nesting sites. Place 3 inches of gravel under the base of mobile homes to discourage burrowing by rodents.

Building should be sealed by first identifying all possible sites of rodent entry. A mouse can fit through a hole slightly larger than 1/4 inch. Use steel screen, sheet metal, galvanized hardware cloth, caulk or weather stripping to seal holes or gaps along the edges of windows and entry doors and garage doors. Check places where pipes and electrical wiring enter the house and seal openings with steel wool.