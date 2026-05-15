Downtown DeKalb sip-and-shop initiative is a go

Downtown DeKalb at Lincoln Highway and Second Street on Friday, May 15, 2026. (Kelsey Rettke)

Plans to establish a new sip-and-shop concept in downtown DeKalb are a go, with the backing of a majority of elected officials this week.

In a 7-1 City Council decision, the lone dissenting vote was cast by 6th Ward Alderman Mike Verbic.

Under the initiative, participating businesses of the city’s Central Business District will pilot a program offering patrons the option to carry a single alcoholic beverage in a city-approved, branded cup.

City Manager Bill Nicklas said the initiative is not entirely new to the city.

“Back Alley Market has had some limited free-range drinking for a while now, and it’s been successful, no problems,” Nicklas said.

So, too, have the DeKalb Corn Classic 5K/10K run and Taste of DeKalb events, he said. Back Alley Market’s spring event was last weekend, and organizers touted its success.

“Since 2023, organizers of a variety of downtown events have been allowed to apply for drinks to go after they’ve obtained their appropriate event permits with an existing license holder to serve alcoholic beverages on their behalf,” Nicklas said. “This is not a new idea.”

City officials have said the concept, as approved by the council, aims to provide a fun, safe way to encourage more pedestrians to walk downtown in the late afternoon and evening, combining dining, shopping and entertainment venues.

Any establishment with a liquor license opting in will have city-issued stickers or displays to indicate their program participation, according to city documents. Adults age 21 or older are required to wear a wristband to show they have been carded and purchased a drink.

Alcohol in non-city-approved bottles, cans and glass containers is prohibited. It’s also restricted outside of the entertainment district. Any business found not adhering to the city’s rules will face penalties.

Non-licensed businesses within the entertainment district can choose whether to welcome customers onto their premises with the understanding that drinks are sold and served elsewhere in the district, documents show. Participation is not mandatory.

City staff have said the initiative could include about a dozen participating businesses.

Among the downtown area business owners expressing support for the initiative was Found. Home & Vintage owner Leslie Conklin.

“I do think this can help create a more active and welcoming downtown, especially on the evenings and weekends,” Conklin said.

But Conklin also had some questions for the City Council.

“I would also respectfully ask for clarity about whether there will be future taxes, fees and assessments on this district on the entertainment district and how those will be addressed,” Conklin said.

In response, Mayor Cohen Barnes said he’s not looking to push taxes on downtown area businesses.

“I am not for that. I never have been,” Barnes said.

The city intends to have a dedicated police officer patrolling the downtown’s entertainment district in the evenings, officials said.

Verbic previously said he takes issue with the city expending more resources specifically to help police the downtown. He said he doesn’t think it’s the best use of taxpayer money.

The entertainment district’s boundaries are from the west of the east curbline of North First Street, north by the entire public sidewalk on East Locust, on the east by the west curbline on North Fourth Street, and on the south by the Union Pacific right-of-way, according to city documents. Also included are the northeast corner of North Fourth Street for The Grove Tavern, 204 N. Fourth St., and East Locust Street for Faranda’s, 302 Grove St.

The initiative will run from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, according to city documents. A last call for drinks will be nightly at 9:30 p.m.

The City Council will review the program’s success by Dec. 31.