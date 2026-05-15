Juvenile charged in stabbing near McHenry

A minor has been referred to juvenile court following an alleged stabbing Thursday night near McHenry, according to sheriff’s office officials.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the McHenry Township Fire Protection District were called at about 9 a.m. to Leeside Street, in the unincorporated Pistakee Highlands neighborhood, for a reported stabbing.

Emergency crews arriving on scene determined an adult male had in fact been stabbed and the minor suspect was found and taken into custody, according to a news release.

A preliminary investigation indicates the incident was domestic-related “and as such, the Sheriff’s Office believes this to be an isolated occurrence and there is no ongoing threat to the public,” the release states.

The victim was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was treated and released, according to the sheriff’s office.

The minor was petitioned to juvenile court on felony charges of aggravated battery with great bodily harm and with a deadly weapon, authorities said. The minor was taken to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center.

As the incident involved a minor, no further information would be released, officials said.