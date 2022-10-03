Monday Night Football betting preview: Best bet for San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

The over was never in doubt on Sunday Night Football, when the Kansas City Chiefs cruised to a 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In fact, another touchdown was probably recorded while writing that sentence.

Let’s keep things rolling with another over, shall we?

My best bet for tonight’s NFC West showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams is on the over. The total is currently 42.5 points at Caesars Sportsbook, which is the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports.

Unders have been hitting at an impressive rate during primetime games this season, going 8-3-1 ahead of tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup. The under went 6-1 through the first two weeks of the season.

But the totals might have adjusted a bit too much, especially when you compare it to this exact rivalry just last year.

When these two teams met on Monday Night Football in Week 10 of last year, the total was set at 49.5 in an eventual 31-10 victory for the 49ers. The 49ers then earned a 27-24 win over the Rams when the total was set at 44.5 in Week 18.

Of course, there is context to why this year’s total is lower than those two meetings. The 49ers have gone under their point total in each of their first three games to start the 2022 season, while the Rams have had just one over hit.

But I project this total a touch higher, and think the market might be overreacting a bit to what we saw in the first month. There is still a lot to like about these two offenses, especially with Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan calling plays on each sideline.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is still Matthew Stafford, meaning he will take his chances, which will lead to big plays such as touchdowns or interceptions. Cooper Kupp remains one of the best receivers in the league. The 49ers boast one of the better run games in the sport, which tends to get the best of the Rams.

I’m willing to roll the dice with the over on the low total.

Pick: Over 42.5 points (-110)