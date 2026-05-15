Aurora Christian Schools board member charged with child sexual assault, abuse, police say

A school board member of Aurora Christian Schools has been charged with several felonies involving the alleged long-term sexual abuse of a minor, authorities said.

Michael Robert Herbert, 55, was charged on May 14 and transported to the Kane County Adult Justice Center for a detention hearing set for May 15, according to an Aurora Police Department release.

Herbert is charged with four felony counts of criminal sexual assault of a minor between the ages of 13 and 17, three felony county of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and two separate felonies for alleged involuntary sexual servitude of a minor, police said; he is also charged with a felony for child sexual abuse material.

The police said in December 2025, a man in his 20s reported that he had been the victim of child sexual abuse beginning when he was an early teenager.

“During the investigation, detectives learned Herbert allegedly used a trusted relationship to groom and abuse the victim over several years within the Aurora community and other jurisdictions, allegedly providing gifts, money, and other incentives as part of the ongoing manipulation and abuse,” police said in the release.

The police said its investigation indicated that Herbert may have had similar interactions with other juvenile male victims based on the department’s own evidence and reports made to law enforcement agencies.

Collette House, superintendent of Aurora Christian Schools, which also has a Sycamore campus released a statement saying: “The allegations brought to our attention over the last 24 hours are deeply disturbing. Mike Herbert no longer serves on the Aurora Christian Schools Board. We take this matter seriously and will continue to cooperate with the Aurora Police Department in its investigation. We work tirelessly to provide a safe and supportive environment for students, and remain committed to responding to this matter with the seriousness, care, and urgency required.”

The police investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the investigation, or who believes they may have had contact with Herbert under similar circumstances, is encouraged to contact the police at 630-256-5500.