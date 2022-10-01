Justin Jefferson receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s London game vs. New Orleans Saints

Player props for Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in London are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Vikings play New Orleans at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Justin Jefferson player receiving, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Receptions 6.5 (+106) 6.5 (-145) Total Receiving Yards 84.5 (-117) 84.5 (-117) Longest Reception 26.5 (-117) 26.5 (-117) First TD Scorer +460 Anytime TD Scorer -106 Player to score 2 or more TDs +525 Player to score 3 or more TDs +2500 Last TD scorer +490

Jefferson trends

Only once this season has Jefferson cleared the 84.5 yards his total is set at for Sunday in London. He has 48 and 14 yards the previous two weeks.

In Week 1, Jefferson had 9 receptions, otherwise he has been under 6.5 receptions in the past two games.

Jefferson had a long reception of 64 yards in Week 1. Otherwise his longest receptions in the past two weeks are 11 and 6 yards.

Jefferson has not scored since Week 1

News and Notes:

