Justin Jefferson receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s London game vs. New Orleans Saints

Bet Minnesota WR Justin Jefferson’s player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Player props for Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in London are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Vikings play New Orleans at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Justin Jefferson player receiving, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Receptions6.5 (+106)6.5 (-145)
Total Receiving Yards84.5 (-117)84.5 (-117)
Longest Reception26.5 (-117)26.5 (-117)
First TD Scorer+460
Anytime TD Scorer-106
Player to score 2 or more TDs+525
Player to score 3 or more TDs+2500
Last TD scorer+490

Jefferson trends

Only once this season has Jefferson cleared the 84.5 yards his total is set at for Sunday in London. He has 48 and 14 yards the previous two weeks.

In Week 1, Jefferson had 9 receptions, otherwise he has been under 6.5 receptions in the past two games.

Jefferson had a long reception of 64 yards in Week 1. Otherwise his longest receptions in the past two weeks are 11 and 6 yards.

Jefferson has not scored since Week 1

News and Notes:

