Analyzing the Chicago Bears’ defensive line moves under Ryan Poles

The Chicago Bears had a memorable 2025 season. But it was far from a perfect year.

One of the biggest questions Chicago faced heading into the season was whether the Bears did enough to boost the defensive line in order to create a consistent pass rush and improve their run defense. It quickly became clear that the answer was no.

Chicago’s defensive line never got in sync despite the offseason additions that Bears general manager Ryan Poles made. The unit finished tied for 22nd in the NFL with 35 sacks, tied for 24th with 126 quarterback pressures and tied for 25th with 40 quarterback knockdowns despite blitzing 25.8% of the time, which ranked 11th. It also allowed the sixth-most rushing yards per game (134.5).

Now Poles, Bears head coach Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will need to find ways to boost the group during the offseason in order to help the Bears take a big step next season.

Poles could address the line in different ways. He might invest the team’s top draft picks in April to add young, salary cap friendly talent to the group. Poles could also look for solutions in the trade market or free agency this offseason.

He’s had mixed results building the defensive line during his first four years in charge. Poles has acquired players in various ways during that time and never truly built a top-end defensive line.

Here’s a look back at how Poles has done in building the defensive line.

Draft

2022: Dominique Robinson, DE, fifth round

2023: Gervon Dexter, DT, second round; Zaach Pickens, DT, third round; Travis Bell, DT, seventh round

2024: Austin Booker, DE, fifth round

2025: Shemar Turner, DT, second round

Most successful defensive lines, like most successful rosters, are built through the draft. But Poles hasn’t found much success in the few draft picks he’s used on the line.

In four drafts, Poles hasn’t selected a defensive lineman in the first round. He drafted cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker in the second round in 2022 after not having a first-round pick that year and selected right tackle Darnell Wright in the first round in 2023. Poles drafted quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze with his two top-10 picks in 2024 and chose tight end Colston Loveland at No. 10 overall in 2025.

Poles’ highest selection, Dexter at No. 53 overall, hasn’t lived up to the spot he was chosen in. Dexter has flashed his potential at times and has 13.5 sacks over three seasons. But he hasn’t become a game-wrecking tackle both in the run defense or pass rush the Bears hoped to acquire in the second round despite his large frame.

The Bears traded back into 2024 draft to select Booker and he showed why at times this season. Booker missed the first seven games of the season but came back to make an impact for an injured line. He had 4.5 sacks plus one more in the playoffs.

Poles’ biggest miss was Pickens in the third round. He played in 29 games over three seasons and had 1.5 sacks. Robinson has become a dependable part of special teams while Turner had an injury-plagued rookie season and played in five games. Bell never appeared in a game for Chicago.

Lions Bears Football Chicago Bears defensive end Grady Jarrett, right, tackles Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams in Chicago last month. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Free agency/signings

2022: Justin Jones, DT; Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE; Andrew Brown, DT; Mike Pennel, DT; Armon Watts, DT

2023: Andrew Billings, DT; DeMarcus Walker, DE; Rasheem Green, DE

2024: Jacob Martin, DE; Byron Cowart, DT; Jonathan Ford, DT; Daniel Hardy, DE

2025: Grady Jarrett, DT; Dayo Odeyingbo, DE

Much like in the draft, Poles hasn’t had great success with his top free agent acquisitions during his tenure.

Poles handed out his biggest contracts on the line last offseason when he signed Odeyingbo to a three-year, $48 million deal and Jarrett to a three-year, $43.5 million contract. Both signings likely didn’t pan out as he had hoped. Odeyingbo had one sack in eight games before he tore his Achilles tendon while Jarrett finished with 1.5 sacks and three passes defended in 14 games.

Odeyingbo and Garrett weren’t the first time Poles tried to make a splash in free agency. Poles reportedly signed defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a three-year, $40.5 million deal during free agency in 2022. But the deal fell through after Ogunjobi failed his physical.

The Bears did get production from other signings. Billings was a dependable run-stopper during his first 25 games with the team before he struggled to come back from an injury last season. Walker had seven sacks and played every game in two seasons with Chicago while Jones finished with 8.5 sacks over two years.

Trade

2023: Montez Sweat, DE

2024: Darrell Taylor, DE; Chris Williams, DT

2025: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, DE

It’s clear through four years that Poles has had his best success in acquiring talent on the line through trades.

Arguably the biggest defensive addition Poles has made was his trade for Sweat. During the 2023 season, Poles sent a 2024 second-round pick in exchange for Sweat and signed him to a four-year, $98 million contract extension.

Over two years later, it’s hard to definitively say whether the move was a success or a failure. Sweat has 21.5 sacks in 42 games with the Bears, including 10 in 2025, the most he’s had with one team in a season. He’s proven himself to be one of the better pass rushers in the NFL, finishing 15th in sacks with the Las Vegas Raiders’ Maxx Crosby and New Orleans Saints’ Chase Young, and has improved his run defense.

But the Bears invested in Sweat to be a premier pass rusher. Injuries and lack of support from other parts of the line have allowed offensive lines to neutralize Sweat at times. Sweat will need to take another step next season in order for the answer to whether the trade was a success to be a resounding yes.

Poles’ trade for Taylor was a success after he had three sacks in 16 games in exchange for a sixth-round pick. Neither Williams nor Tryon-Shoyinka made much of an impact after being traded for late-round picks.