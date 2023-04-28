Bears

Chicago Bears draft Tennessee OT Darnell Wright with No. 10 overall pick

By Sean Hammond
Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright plays against Ball State on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn.

Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright plays against Ball State during the 2022 season. The Bears selected Wright 10th overall Thursday night during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. (JOHN AMIS/AP)

LAKE FOREST – After trading back with the Philadelphia Eagles from No. 9 to No. 10, the Bears drafted Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright.

Wright was an All-SEC right tackle last season for the Vols. He has experience at both right and left tackle in college. Wright measures in at 6-foot-5, 333 pounds.

Taking a right tackle fills a huge need for general manager Ryan Poles’ team. Wright could start right away at right tackle and Braxton Jones, who made the All-Rookie team last season, can remain at left tackle.

The Bears passed on Northwestern lineman Peter Skoronski, who was still available.

Chicago BearsDarnell WrightRyan Poles
Sean Hammond

Sean Hammond

Sean is the Chicago Bears beat reporter for Shaw Media. He also contributes to high school football coverage at Friday Night Drive. Sean has covered various sports at the amateur, college and professional levels since 2012. He joined Shaw Media in 2016.