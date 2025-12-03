Shaw Local

Bears

Chicago Bears injury report: Linebackers T.J. Edwards, Noah Sewell return in estimated report

Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) lines up during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

By Michal Dwojak

The Chicago Bears received good injury news Wednesday even though the team didn’t hold a practice.

Starting linebackers T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring) and Noah Sewell (elbow) both would’ve been back at practice according to an estimated report. Edwards would’ve been limited while Sewell would’ve been full. Both players were seen at Tuesday’s practice.

It’s a positive sign for a linebacking corps that’s been without all of its starters the last two games. Edwards missed the last four games as he recovered from a broken hand and a nagging hamstring injury. Chicago had been without Sewell the last two games and without starter Tremaine Edmunds, who was placed on injured reserve last month.

The Bears would’ve been without a few starters had they practiced. Wide receiver Rome Odunze (foot), cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (hip), running back Kyle Monangai (ankle) and linebacker Ruben Hyppolite (shoulder) all would’ve missed practice.

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (concussion) would’ve been a full participant after he left Friday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson (groin) and defensive end Dominique Robinson (concussion) both would’ve been full as well.

Michal Dwojak

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.