Chicago Bears injury report: Linebackers T.J. Edwards, Noah Sewell return in estimated report

Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) lines up during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals last month in Cincinnati. (Joshua A. Bickel/AP)

The Chicago Bears received good injury news Wednesday even though the team didn’t hold a practice.

Starting linebackers T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring) and Noah Sewell (elbow) both would’ve been back at practice according to an estimated report. Edwards would’ve been limited while Sewell would’ve been full. Both players were seen at Tuesday’s practice.

It’s a positive sign for a linebacking corps that’s been without all of its starters the last two games. Edwards missed the last four games as he recovered from a broken hand and a nagging hamstring injury. Chicago had been without Sewell the last two games and without starter Tremaine Edmunds, who was placed on injured reserve last month.

#Bears Injury Report



The Chicago Bears did not practice on Wednesday, participation is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/sozJj0ZpRW — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) December 3, 2025

The Bears would’ve been without a few starters had they practiced. Wide receiver Rome Odunze (foot), cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (hip), running back Kyle Monangai (ankle) and linebacker Ruben Hyppolite (shoulder) all would’ve missed practice.

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (concussion) would’ve been a full participant after he left Friday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson (groin) and defensive end Dominique Robinson (concussion) both would’ve been full as well.