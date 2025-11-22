Chicago Bears place Tremaine Edmunds, Roschon Johnson on injured reserve

Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) looks on during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this month in Cincinnati. (Jeff Dean/AP)

The Chicago Bears announced that they placed linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and running back Roschon Johnson on injured reserve.

The moves came after both players missed all of the team’s practices this week. Edmunds has been out with a groin injury while Johnson has dealt with a thumb injury. Both players were ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday.

Edmunds’ injury is another tough blow to an already injured Bears defense. The team already announced that it will be without all three starting linebackers for Sunday, including Edmunds, T.J. Edwards and Noah Sewell. That will leave rookie Ruben Hyppolite and D’Marco Jackson likely taking charge at the positions.

Edmunds was having a nice season in his first year under Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen where he’s played mostly weakside linebacker. He ranks second in the NFL with four interceptions, tied with teammate cornerback Nahshon Wright, and one behind teammate safety Kevin Byard. Edmunds has also totaled 89 tackles, three quarterback hits and one sack.

Johnson’s injury is the latest for him in what’s been an injury-riddled season. He’s played in seven games this season and mostly played on special teams. Johnson has two carries for 17 yards.

Both players will now be forced to miss the next four games of the season. The earliest they could be activated and play would be on Dec. 20 when the Bears host the Green Bay Packers.

Chicago also didn’t activate either cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson or Kyler Gordon to the roster ahead of Sunday’s game. Both players have had their practice windows open to come off IR and were full participants at Friday’s practice, leaving them with questionable designations.

But with another game set to take place on Friday at the Philadelphia Eagles, the Bears likely have decided to not have both players try to make that quick turnaround.