NFL sets Chicago Bears’ Week 16 Saturday game time against Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore tries to pull away from Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker during their game last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The NFL announced a game time for the Chicago Bears’ home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16. Chicago will host Green Bay at 7:20 p.m. at Soldier Field on Dec. 20.

The NFL originally didn’t announce the game time for the Saturday matchup when it released the schedule in the spring. The game was announced as part of a doubleheader that also included a Washington Commanders-Philadelphia Eagles matchup. That game will kick off at 4 p.m. the same day, and both games will be broadcast on FOX.

It will be another primetime spot for the Bears and Packers. Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, was originally set for a noon kickoff. But the NFL flexed the matchup a couple of weeks ago to 3:25 p.m.

Chicago only has one more noon kickoff scheduled for the rest of the season. The Bears will start at noon at Soldier Field on Dec. 14 when they host the Cleveland Browns. Their Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers will be in front of a Sunday Night crowd.

The Bears’ Week 18 home game against the Detroit Lions doesn’t have a start time yet.