Chicago Bears’ 2025 schedule, kickoff times, broadcast slate

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams looks for a receiver during their game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams looks for a receiver during their game against the New England Patriots last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. Williams will start his second season with the Bears this fall.

It’s time for Bears fans to start planning for the fall. The NFL released its full slate of 272 games on Wednesday night, which included the Bears’ 17-games for the 2025 season.

New Bears coach Ben Johnson will start his tenure on Sept. 8 when the Bears take on the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. Johnson will return to Detroit for the first time since leaving the next week on Sept. 14 when the Bears travel to play the Lions.

Chicago Bears 2025 game-by-game schedule

Here is the Bears’ schedule. All times are central.

Preseason Week 1: vs. Miami Dolphins, TBD, FOX

Preseason Week 2: vs. Buffalo Bills, 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, FOX

Preseason Week 3: at Kansas City Chiefs, 7:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22, FOX

Week 1: vs. Minnesota Vikings, 7:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8, ESPN

Week 2: at Detroit Lions, noon Sunday, Sept. 14, FOX

Week 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 21, FOX

Week 4: at Las Vegas Raiders, 3:25 Sunday, Sept. 28, CBS

Week 5: Bye week

Week 6: at Washington Commanders, 7:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 13, ESPN/ABC

Week 7: vs. New Orleans Saints, noon Sunday, Oct. 19, FOX

Week 8: at Baltimore Ravens, noon Sunday, Oct. 26, CBS

Week 9: at Cincinnati Bengals, noon Sunday, Nov. 2, CBS

Week 10: vs. New York Giants, noon Sunday, Nov. 9, FOX

Week 11: at Minnesota Vikings, noon Sunday, Nov. 16, FOX

Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, noon Sunday, Nov. 23, CBS

Week 13: at Philadelphia Eagles, 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 28 (Black Friday), Prime Video

Week 14: at Green Bay Packers, noon Sunday, Dec. 7, FOX

Week 15: vs. Cleveland Browns, noon Sunday, Dec. 14, FOX

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers, 3:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20, FOX

Week 17: at San Francisco 49ers, 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 28, NBC

Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions, Saturday, Jan. 4 or Sunday, Jan. 5, TBD

