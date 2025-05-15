Chicago Bears’ 2025 schedule, kickoff times, broadcast slate

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams looks for a receiver during their game against the New England Patriots last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. Williams will start his second season with the Bears this fall. (Mark Busch)

It’s time for Bears fans to start planning for the fall. The NFL released its full slate of 272 games on Wednesday night, which included the Bears’ 17-games for the 2025 season.

New Bears coach Ben Johnson will start his tenure on Sept. 8 when the Bears take on the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. Johnson will return to Detroit for the first time since leaving the next week on Sept. 14 when the Bears travel to play the Lions.

Chicago Bears 2025 game-by-game schedule

Here is the Bears’ schedule. All times are central.

• Preseason Week 1: vs. Miami Dolphins, TBD, FOX

• Preseason Week 2: vs. Buffalo Bills, 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, FOX

• Preseason Week 3: at Kansas City Chiefs, 7:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22, FOX

• Week 1: vs. Minnesota Vikings, 7:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8, ESPN

• Week 2: at Detroit Lions, noon Sunday, Sept. 14, FOX

• Week 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 21, FOX

• Week 4: at Las Vegas Raiders, 3:25 Sunday, Sept. 28, CBS

• Week 5: Bye week

• Week 6: at Washington Commanders, 7:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 13, ESPN/ABC

• Week 7: vs. New Orleans Saints, noon Sunday, Oct. 19, FOX

• Week 8: at Baltimore Ravens, noon Sunday, Oct. 26, CBS

• Week 9: at Cincinnati Bengals, noon Sunday, Nov. 2, CBS

• Week 10: vs. New York Giants, noon Sunday, Nov. 9, FOX

• Week 11: at Minnesota Vikings, noon Sunday, Nov. 16, FOX

• Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, noon Sunday, Nov. 23, CBS

• Week 13: at Philadelphia Eagles, 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 28 (Black Friday), Prime Video

• Week 14: at Green Bay Packers, noon Sunday, Dec. 7, FOX

• Week 15: vs. Cleveland Browns, noon Sunday, Dec. 14, FOX

• Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers, 3:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20, FOX

• Week 17: at San Francisco 49ers, 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 28, NBC

• Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions, Saturday, Jan. 4 or Sunday, Jan. 5, TBD