Chicago Bears reportedly sign linebacker TJ Edwards to two-year, $20 million extension

The Bears reportedly signed linebacker TJ Edwards to a two-year, $20 million extension Wednesday. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the signing.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles locked in Edwards after he proved himself to be consistent presence around the ball over his first two seasons with the team. Edwards had one year left on his contract after Poles originally signed Edwards to a three-year deal in 2023.

Poles originally signed the Lake Villa native and Wisconsin graduate after he became a factor with the Philadelphia Eagles. Edwards started his career as an undrafted rookie in 2019 and mostly played special teams during his first two years with the Eagles. Over the next two seasons, Edwards became a starter and earned a $19.5 million contract from the Bears.

In Chicago, Edwards has led the team with 284 total tackles, including 20 for a loss. He also added 6.5 sacks, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The signing is the second this week for Poles on the defensive side of the ball. He started the week by giving slot cornerback Kyler Gordon a three-year, $40 million extension. The Bears have now secured Edwards, Gordon and cornerback Jaylon Johnson through the 2027 season.

Poles could now turn his attention to the offense as the offseason progresses. He traded for All-Pro offensive tackle Joe Thuney from the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this season with one year left on his contract. Poles would likely hope to get an extension done before the start of the season this fall.