Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots: Live updates from Soldier Field in Week 10

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams throws a pass during a game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 29 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

CHICAGO – The Chicago Bears are back in action Sunday looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The Bears take on the Patriots in their first game at Soldier Field since Oct. 6.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall draft pick, will take on New England quarterback Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall pick. Head coach Matt Eberflus’ team could really use a win after losing back-to-back contests to the Washington Commanders and the Arizona Cardinals.

Here’s everything Bears fans need to know ahead of Sunday’s game. Stay here all game long for live updates too.

Bears injury updates

The Bears will be without both starting offensive tackles on Sunday. Left tackle Braxton Jones and right tackle Darnell Wright are both out with knee injuries. So backups will be manning both those spots on the offensive line.

In good news, the Bears activated interior lineman Ryan Bates off injured reserve. So the Bears could start Bates at right guard and move Matt Pryor, who has been playing right guard, over to the right tackle spot. Swing tackle Larry Borom will likely start at left tackle, where he played last week with Jones sidelined.

The Bears officially announced on Sunday that Jones and Wright would be inactive. Additionally, safety Jaquan Brisker, linebacker Noah Sewell, defensive back Ameer Speed, defensive end Darrell Taylor, guard Nate Davis and backup tackle Kiran Amegadjie were all listed as inactive. They will not suit up for the game.

The Bears ruled out Davis earlier in the day Sunday with a back injury. Davis had not previously been on the injury report. Taylor was questionable coming into the day with a knee injury, although he did practice some during the week.

What to expect from the Patriots

The Patriots come to Soldier Field with a 2-7 record. They’ve played better since moving from veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett to Maye.

Maye has thrown for six touchdowns and four interceptions in his four starts. Through much of last year, Williams and Maye were considered the top two quarterback prospects in the 2024 draft. If the Bears lose this game and they have losses to the No. 2 pick (Jayden Daniels) and the No. 3 pick (Maye), the narrative around the Bears is going to get dark fast.

That said, this is not a good Patriots team. The defense is one of the worst in the NFL. Here are five storylines to watch during Sunday’s game.

Silvy thinks that general manager Ryan Poles’ loyalty to Eberflus is costing the team. Read his full column here.

For your pregame listening needs, check out the Shaw Local Bears Insider podcast here.

Can Caleb Williams turn things around?

Williams has had back-to-back rough games. The Bears offense struggled overall in Washington and in Arizona. Williams hasn’t thrown a touchdown since the London game in Week 6.

Can the rookie quarterback turn it around? It’s going to be hard with a banged up offensive line.

The Bears also lost starting defensive tackle Andrew Billings to a pectoral injury this week. This could be a big opportunity for second-year defensive tackle Zacch Pickens. Read more about Pickens’ opportunity here.

The Bears defense played its worst game of the season last week in Arizona. Defensive end Montez Sweat will be back after sitting out the Cardinals game. Cornerback Kyler Gordon is also back for the first time since injuring his hamstring in Week 6.

What else did I miss this week?

Here’s what else was happening at Halas Hall this week.

