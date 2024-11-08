Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots: 5 storylines to watch in Week 10

LAKE FOREST – For the second time in three weeks, two of the top quarterbacks selected in the 2024 draft will square off. This time, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (the No. 1 overall pick) will take on New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (the No. 3 pick) on Sunday at Soldier Field.

For much of the year leading up to April’s draft, Williams and Maye were considered the top quarterback prospects. Current Washington QB Jayden Daniels finished strong at LSU, winning the 2023 Heisman Trophy, and wound up sandwiching between them as the No. 2 overall pick.

Williams and Daniels battled it out two weeks ago, with Daniels throwing a game-winning Hail Mary after some late-game heroics from Williams to snatch the lead.

Now, the Bears (4-4) are in desperate need of a win against the Patriots (2-7), who have faired better since Maye became the starter four weeks ago. The game kicks off at noon from Soldier Field and will be broadcast on Fox.

Here are the top five storylines to watch this week.

1. The rookie quarterbacks

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams in September at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

It all starts with the QBs.

Williams has struggled in each of the last two games (both losses). He hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass since Week 6 in London. The passing game looks as if it’s taking a step backward. It’s a head-scratcher because the passing attack was rolling during a three-game win streak prior to the Week 7 bye.

Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said he’s not concerned about the perception that this two-game losing streak might show regression in Williams’ rookie progress.

“For him, each week, just continue to work playing with clean eyes, clean feet, playing fast in the pocket, and it’s something that – looking through all the different young quarterbacks – there have been some ups and downs as the process has taken place,” Waldron said. “The thing that gives me all the confidence in the world in Caleb is his dedication to his craft, the way he comes in to work every single day.”

The matchup with Maye should be a fun one. Maye has thrown for at least 200 yards in three of his four starts (the fourth game he exited early with a concussion). He has six touchdown passes and four interceptions. Last week against Tennessee, he rushed for 95 yards on eight carries.

2. An offensive line in trouble

The Bears will be without both starting offensive tackles on Sunday. That could spell trouble for Williams, who the Arizona Cardinals sacked six times last week.

Both left tackle Braxton Jones and right tackle Darnell Wright will miss the game with knee injuries. Top back up Kiran Amegadjie will also sit out with a calf injury.

The good news is interior lineman Ryan Bates will be back after sitting out two months with a shoulder injury. The Bears could insert Bates at right guard and move Matt Pryor from right guard to right tackle. Larry Borom started last week at left tackle and it feels like the Bears will stick with him at that spot.

That could leave the Bears with Borom at left tackle, Teven Jenkins at left guard, Coleman Shelton at center, Bates at right guard and Pryor at right tackle.

“You’d always like to avoid any change, of course,” head coach Matt Eberflus said. “We’d like to make [only] one change, but sometimes you’ve got to make more.”

3. Can the Bears defense rebound?

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin makes a catch against the Bears in October in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr./AP)

Last week’s 29-9 drubbing at the hands of the Cardinals was an uncharacteristically bad game from the Bears defense. Eberflus’ unit was without three starters – safety Jaquan Brisker, defensive end Montez Sweat and cornerback Kyler Gordon.

Brisker will not play on Sunday and hasn’t practiced since suffering a concussion on Oct. 6. The Bears also lost starting defensive tackle Andrew Billings this week, likely for the season. Look for Zacch Pickens to step up at defensive tackle.

The good news, though, is that Sweat and Gordon should be back. The Bears pass rush was quiet last week without Sweat. The 2023 Pro Bowl pass rusher will give this defense a huge boost.

The Patriots offense is definitely vulnerable. The offensive line is allowing a QB pressure on 43% of dropbacks, which is tied for worst in the league. That’s leading to sacks on 9.8% of dropbacks, which is among the bottom five in the league.

Even without Billings, the Bears defensive line could be in store for a big day.

4. What’s wrong with the passing attack?

Over the past two games, the Bears passing attack has gone quiet. Williams hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass since Week 6 in London. Top receiver DJ Moore has just 80 yards over the last three games. A week ago, the Bears were optimistic heading into a matchup with an Arizona defense that ranked near the bottom of the league against the pass.

Yet, the offense never found the end zone against the Cardinals.

It’s the same storyline this week. New England’s defense is one of the worst in the NFL against the pass. On paper, that’s a favorable matchup for Williams. But recent performances, plus the offensive line injuries, seem to put that in doubt.

You’ve got to adapt. You’ve got to overcome those adversities and the only way you do that is [with] the people in the building. You just rally around each other.” — Matt Eberflus, Bears head coach

“You’ve got to adjust,” Eberflus said. “You’ve got to adapt. You’ve got to overcome those adversities and the only way you do that is [with] the people in the building. You just rally around each other.”

Returning to Soldier Field for the first time since Oct. 6 could help too.

5. Can Matt Eberflus rally his team?

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus answers a question during a news conference after Sunday's game against the Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Despite all the adversity facing the Bears this week with the injuries and the recent struggles, a loss against a 2-7 Patriots team would send Bears fans spiraling. This team would drop to 4-5 on the season with losses to both the quarterbacks selected immediately after Williams in the draft. The subsection of the fan base calling for Eberflus’ job would only grow louder.

The upcoming schedule is a nightmare. The Bears face all three NFC North divisional opponents twice, plus matchups against San Francisco and Seattle. Not one of those final eight games is an easy win. The Bears might be lucky to go 4-4 down the stretch. A win against New England could be the difference between a 9-8 finish and an 8-9 finish – which might be the difference between a playoff spot or a ticket home.

The Bears can no longer do anything about Jayden Daniels’ Hail Mary pass or last week’s sluggish effort, but they are still a team in contention right now.

A win on Sunday could change the narrative for a team that looks as if it’s trending in the wrong direction.