Bears Insider Podcast Episode 376: Chicago Bears return to action with matchup against New England

Caleb Williams and Drake Maye will square off on Sunday. The Bears and Patriots kick off at noon Sunday from Soldier Field. Both teams are in desperate need of a win. Shaw Local’s Sean Hammond and Michal Dwojak preview this week’s matchup here.

