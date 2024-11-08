Bears Insider Podcast Episode 376: Chicago Bears return to action with matchup against New England

Caleb Williams and Drake Maye will square off on Sunday. The Bears and Patriots kick off at noon Sunday from Soldier Field. Both teams are in desperate need of a win. Shaw Local’s Sean Hammond and Michal Dwojak preview this week’s matchup here.
Sean is the Chicago Bears beat reporter for the Shaw Local News Network. He has covered the Bears since 2020. Prior to writing about the Bears, he covered high school sports for the Northwest Herald and contributed to Friday Night Drive. Sean joined Shaw Media in 2016.
Michal is a sports enterprise reporter for Shaw Local, covering the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. He also is a Chicago Bears contributing writer. He previously was the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.