Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders: Live updates from Northwest Stadium in Maryland

The Chicago Bears take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr./AP)

LANDOVER, Md. – The Chicago Bears return to action Sunday with a matchup against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Maryland.

Everybody has had this game circled since the schedule came out in May. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams went first overall in April’s NFL draft. Washington’s Jayden Daniels went second overall. Daniels entered the day officially listed as questionable due to a rib injury. CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson reported Sunday morning that Commanders coach Dan Quinn told her Daniels likely will play in the game, barring a pregame setbacks.

Below is everything Bears fans need to know ahead of the game. Stay here all game long for live updates too.

Will Jayden Daniels play?

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels works out before a game against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 20 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass/AP)

The big question all week has been whether Daniels will square off with Williams in this one. Daniels suffered a rib injury last week in a win over the Carolina Panthers. Backup Marcus Mariota played most of the Panthers game in place of Daniels. Mariota threw for more than 200 yards and two touchdowns in that contest.

Daniels didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday, but he did return in a limited fashion on Friday. The team officially listed him as “questionable” to play Sunday. Daniels told members of the media in Washington that he felt like he was in a good place, but that the final decision wouldn’t be up to him.

Daniels won the Heisman Trophy last year at LSU. He’s a true dual-threat quarterback who is currently second among NFL quarterbacks in rushing yards entering the weekend (behind only Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson). The Commanders have had a quick turnaround since drafting Daniels. They currently sit at 5-2 after winning only four games a year ago.

What will the Bears look like after the bye week?

The Bears are coming off their bye week following a Week 6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Williams and the Bears are winners of three consecutive games, looking to make it four. The Bears, led by head coach Matt Eberflus, enter this contest with a 4-2 record.

The offense is rolling right now, but the Commanders will be a tougher test than their previous three opponents. Here are the top storylines to watch ahead of this week’s game.

Bears tight end Cole Kmet believes he knows why the Bears offense is playing so well.

Silvy sees this matchup between Williams and Daniels as a potential first step in a new NFC rivalry. Could this be the beginning of a Magic Johnson vs. Larry Bird type of rivalry? Johnson is part owner of the Commanders new ownership group led by Josh Harris.

For your pregame listening needs, head over to the Shaw Local Bears Insider podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Bears injury updates

At long last, the Bears parted ways with receiver Velus Jones Jr. on Friday. Jones, a 2022 third-round draft pick, hadn’t appeared in a game since Week 1. The Bears had several players ready to return from injured reserve, and they needed to make room on the 53-man roster.

Unfortunately, that meant the end for Jones’ time with the Bears. Here’s more on Jones’ tenure with the Bears and what it means now that it’s over.

The Bears activated defensive end Jacob Martin and running back Travis Homer from injured reserve. Martin has yet to play in a game this season due to a toe injury. Homer missed a month with a finger injury. Additionally, the Bears called up defensive back Tarvarius Moore from the practice squad.

The Bears will be without safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion) and cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring) on Sunday.

What else is did I miss this week?

Here’s what else was happening at Halas Hall this week.

