Chicago Bears midseason grades: Caleb Williams leads surging 4-2 team into bye week

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes the ball during Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Shaw Local Bears beat reporter Sean Hammond and enterprise reporter Michal Dwojak gave their Bears midseason grades. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) (AP Photo/Alastair Grant/AP)

The Chicago Bears finally caught their collective breaths this week. The team has a bye in Week 7 and will return to work Monday ahead of a Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders.

Following last week’s win in London against the Jaguars, the Bears are 4-2 through six weeks. Head coach Matt Eberflus and quarterback Caleb Williams appear to have this team moving in the right direction.

The bye week is a great chance to take stock in the team. Shaw Local Bears beat reporter Sean Hammond and sports enterprise reporter Michal Dwojak are handing out their midseason grades this week. Here’s what they’ve seen so far.

Quarterback

Dwojak: B+

The Bears are seeing exactly what they hoped for from Williams six weeks in. Williams has stacked his best performances for three straight weeks and heads into the second half with momentum.

Hammond: B

After a slow start, Williams is hitting his stride in October. The opponents will get tougher beginning in November, but Williams is showing some tantalizing potential.

Running backs

Dwojak: C

Running the ball has had mixed results. D’Andre Swift has become more of a weapon along with Roschon Johnson in recent games, but can that continue against tougher defenses?

Hammond: C+

This grade is heavily weighed down by the first three weeks of the season. Since then, Swift has been much better. I still have concerns about this group against good defenses.

Wide receivers

Dwojak: B+

I’m giving this the same grade as the quarterbacks. DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze and Cole Kmet have all shown flashes. Can more than one shine in a game at the same time?

Hammond: B-

Allen missed some time and Odunze has been hit or miss so far. Imagine if the Bears can get all three going at once.

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet celebrates after scoring during Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Kmet and the tight ends have seen some mixed results this season. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant/AP)

Tight ends

Dwojak: B-

Kmet has become more of a pass-threat recently. And he was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Marcedes Lewis and Gerald Everett haven’t added much.

Hammond: C+

Kmet has been fine. Lewis is here for leadership and to block every once in a while. Has anybody seen Everett?

Offensive line

Dwojak: C-

I was very tempted to make this a D but the last couple weeks bumped this up. Williams is still facing too much pressure against weaker defenses.

Hammond: C+

This group has been better lately, but they haven’t faced a good defense since Houston in Week 2. Could a return of Ryan Bates be in the future?

Defensive line

Dwojak: B+

One of the biggest offseason concerns has played well. Tackles Gervon Dexter and Andrew Billings look great and DeMarcus Walker and Darrell Taylor are playing well opposite Montez Sweat.

Hammond: B-

The defensive tackles have been elite. Montez Sweat has been a little quiet. Still, this unit works well as a group.

Linebackers

Dwojak: A-

Both TJ Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds have continued to be consistent in the middle. Jack Sanborn has made some plays in limited moments.

Hammond: B

Edwards had a few quiet games, but he and Edmunds are still playing at a high level.

Secondary

Dwojak: A-

This unit is backing up its talk from the offseason. Even with some missing players due to injury, the secondary plays as one of the best in the NFL.

Hammond: B+

When everyone is healthy, this group is one of the best in the NFL. It’s deep, too. The secondary played well with multiple starters out last week against Jacksonville.

Special teams

Dwojak: B

Cairo Santos is consistent but can’t kick as far as others in the league. Punter Tory Taylor has flashed, while the return game has been quiet.

Hammond: B-

Santos continues to be a reliable kicker. Taylor has had a few nice moments early on. The return game hasn’t done much.

Coaching

Dwojak: B

The Bears have learned from early mistakes and are in good position at 4-2 with a tough second half of the schedule. There have been some questionable decisions from Eberflus on challenges.

Hammond: B

You have to give Shane Waldron credit for beating up on bad defenses and being willing to make adjustments. Eberflus has kept the ship steady. A 4-2 record at this point is a win.