Jayden Daniels listed as ‘questionable’ for Sunday’s matchup vs. Chicago Bears

Jayden Daniels speaks during a press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine on March in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy/AP)

LAKE FOREST – It’s still anybody’s guess as to whether Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Daniels, the No. 2 overall draft pick behind Caleb Williams, suffered a rib injury last week against the Carolina Panthers. Daniels had not practiced at all this week until Friday. The team officially listed him as a limited participant on Friday and designated him as “questionable” to play in Sunday’s game.

If Daniels does play, the matchup would feature both the No. 1 and No. 2 overall draft picks. If Daniels is unable to play, backup Marcus Mariota will be the starter for the Commanders.

It appears to be a true game-time decision for Daniels.

“I want to play, but it’s not my decision,” Daniels told members of the media in Washington on Friday.

It’s also possible this is just a ruse to keep the Bears guessing. The Commanders aren’t going to risk putting their franchise quarterback on the field too soon after an injury.

“If you focus on yourself with an ‘it’s about us’ mentality, I don’t think it does much,” Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said. “I think we just prepare the way we prepare and get ready for him to play, and if Marcus is in there, we’re going to play the game still. That’s really about focusing on us, and it’s about us.”

Eberflus said he doesn’t see a huge difference in the Washington offense, whether it’s Daniels or Mariota at quarterback. Both are mobile quarterbacks who can command the offense at a high level.

Bears injury updates

The Bears ruled out safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion) and cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring) ahead of Sunday’s game against Washington. Brisker suffered a concussion in Week 5 and has not practiced since. Gordon injured his hamstring in Week 6 in London. Gordon also sat out this entire week of practice.

Offensive tackle Larry Borom (ankle), running back Travis Homer (finger) and defensive end Jacob Martin (toe) are all listed as questionable. Those three players remain on injured reserve and will have to be activated to the 53-man roster in order to play Sunday.

The Bears will get defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin), cornerback Terell Smith (hip) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (calf) back this week after all three sat out in Week 6.