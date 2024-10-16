Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet celebrates after scoring the first touchdown in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. The NFL announced Wednesday that Kmet earned the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 6. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant/AP)

Bears tight end Cole Kmet got an honor not many expected him to earn heading into Sunday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. The NFL announced Wednesday that Kmet was named the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 6.

Kmet was called into action as the Bears’ emergency long snapper after Scott Daly exited Sunday’s game with a knee injury. He executed five successful snaps on extra point attempts Sunday while scoring two touchdowns and finishing with 70 receiving yards on five catches at his primary position.

The honor is the second for the Bears this season. Bears punter Tory Taylor earned the award for his Week 4 performance and the duo became the first teammates to win the award this season in the NFL. The Bears last had teammates earn the award in the same season in 2008 when Danieal Manning and Zackary Bowman did it.

Kmet was the first player to earn the award as a long snapper and is believed to be the first offensive non-returner to win it.