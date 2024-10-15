Chicago Bears’ Week 8 matchup against Washington Commanders flexed to later time

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams leaves the field after Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. The NFL announced Tuesday that the Bears' Week 8 matchup at the Washington Commanders was pushed back to a 3:25 p.m. kickoff. (Ian Walton/AP)

The Bears’ Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders will have more of a primetime window. The NFL announced Tuesday that the Bears’ Oct. 27 game in Landover, Maryland, was pushed back to a 3:25 p.m. kickoff, moving later in the day from noon.

[ Here’s what Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Monday after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars ]

The game will still be broadcast on CBS with its No. 1 announcing crew of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson. It will be the third time this season and second straight game that the Bears won’t play at noon.

Tuesday’s change will shine more of a spotlight on a matchup that will pin the top-two draft picks from this past spring’s draft against each other. The Bears selected quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick while the Commanders took quarterback Jayden Daniels at No. 2.

Both quarterbacks have enjoyed success during their rookie seasons. Williams leads all rookie quarterbacks with nine touchdown passes and is tied for eighth in the league while Daniels has six, tied for 19th. Daniels leads all rookies with 1,404 passing yards and is ninth in the NFL while Williams has thrown for 1,317 yards, 14th-best in the NFL.

The Bears are scheduled to play in more primetime slots the rest of the season. They’ll play at the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, on Monday Night Football at the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 16 and on Thursday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 26. They’re also set for late-afternoon kickoffs against the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.

A time still needs to be set for the Bears’ Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.