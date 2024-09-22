Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live updates from Lucas Oil Stadium

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams warms up on the field before a game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger/AP)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Chicago Bears are back in action on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Head coach Matt Eberflus’ team is looking to move to 2-1. Quarterback Caleb Williams will make his third career NFL start.

Up next is a matchup with Anthony Richardson and the Colts. Richardson, in his second year, is making just his seventh NFL start. The Colts come into the game with an 0-2 record.

Bears announce inactive players

Bears receiver Keenan Allen will not play for the second consecutive week. The Bears announced that decision on Friday. Allen is not with the team in Indianapolis.

The Bears announced six inactive players on Sunday, with Allen among them. Additionally, receiver Velus Jones Jr., fullback Khari Blasingame, linebacker Noah Sewell, defensive end Dominique Robinson and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens are also inactive and will not play in the game.

That means that rookie tackle Kiran Amegadjie, a third-round draft pick in April, will be active for the first time. Amegadjie sat out most of training camp as he rehabbed a quad injury from his final college season. He did not play in the first two games. He could be available to help on the offensive line.

Right guard Nate Davis was questionable to play due to a groin injury, but is active Sunday. Eberflus hinted on Friday that guard Matt Pryor could potentially split time with Davis at right guard.

What to expect from the Colts

Richardson and the Colts present a unique challenge. Here are the top five storylines to watch in the game. Richardson is a freak athlete who is dangerous running the ball and has a big arm. But he has also thrown four interceptions in two games.

For the Bears offense, this is a big week for the offensive line following two poor performances. The Colts rank dead last in the NFL against the run. That should be an opportunity for running back D’Andre Swift and the offensive line.

Can Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron fix the issues that have plagued the offensive line?

Caleb Williams to wear wristband

Williams is expected to wear a wristband with the play calls for the first time, according to the NFL Network.

The Bears talked this week about making their entire offensive operation cleaner following several penalties against the offensive line last week. Wearing a wristband should give Williams more time to get the play call in.

What else did I miss this week?

Here’s everything else that was happening at Halas Hall this week.

