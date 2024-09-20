Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts: 5 storylines to watch in Week 3

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams throws during the first half Sunday against the Texans in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith/AP)

LAKE FOREST – The NFL calendar keeps chugging along. As is always the case throughout a 17-game season, teams coming off disappointing performances don’t have a lot of time to make adjustments before it’s on to the next opponent.

For the Chicago Bears, whose offense looked pretty rough last week in Houston, the next opponent is the Indianapolis Colts. Caleb Williams and the Bears will take on Anthony Richardson and the Colts on Sunday in Indianapolis.

The Bears will look to rebound from their loss to the Texans in Week 2, while the Colts are still searching for their first win following a pair of one-possession losses. These franchises last squared off in 2020, when Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ unit held Matt Nagy’s offense in check at Soldier Field.

Sunday’s game kicks off at noon from Lucas Oil Stadium and will be broadcast on CBS. Here are the top five storylines to watch heading into this matchup.

1. Can the Bears offensive line fix its issues?

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams prepares to take a snap during Sunday's game in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay/AP)

The discussion all week surrounding the Bears has been about the offensive line. And rightfully so. The line looked pretty rough Sunday in Houston.

But the season is young and there’s time to fix some of the issues that have plagued the team.

“Looking at the film, I just see it’s a ton of stuff that’s fixable,” left tackle Braxton Jones said. “It’s nothing over the long run that’s a huge problem.”

Looking at the film, I just see it’s a ton of stuff that’s fixable. It’s nothing over the long run that’s a huge problem.” — Braxton Jones, Bears left tackle

All five of the starters along the offensive line have had a bad moment or two during the first two games. It’s not as if the Bears can point the finger at one underperforming player. Right now, it’s everybody. As a group, they have yet to play with great cohesiveness or with great communication.

It’s offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s job to fix these issues.

“To get out of a funk, or to get better, to improve, it’s always going to go back to our offensive fundamentals, how we practice, how we’re putting it forth on tape in practice, including walk-throughs, including the meeting room, which is going to lead to the results on the field,” Waldron said.

Right guard Nate Davis is questionable with a groin injury entering the weekend. Look for backup Matt Pryor to fill in if Davis can’t play.

2. Where’s the run game?

Bears running back D'Andre Swift runs past the outstretched arm of Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day on Sept. 8 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Behind that shoddy offensive line, the Bears are averaging only 77.5 rushing yards per game over the first two games. That ranks 28th among NFL offenses. That’s even with the addition of veteran running back D’Andre Swift, who the Bears signed for three years and $24.5 million over the offseason.

Swift pinned the blame on himself this week when asked about the rushing struggles, but it’s more complicated than that. The offensive line has to block better ahead of him. According to ESPN Analytics, the Bears have a run blocking “win rate” of 72%, which ranks 17th among 32 NFL teams. There’s certainly room for improvement.

The Bears have a gift from the football gods. The Colts defense ranks dead last against the run through two games. If there’s ever a chance for the Bears to get the run game going, this is it.

Waldron truly believes that success in the run game can give the offensive line a boost of confidence.

“Those are just body blows that accumulate throughout the course of the game that help you, especially when you talk about how you can wear down a defensive line,” Waldron said.

3. When will Caleb Williams have his first highlight throw?

The first two games of the Williams era have featured few highlights. The preseason had some nice moments, but the regular season has been a slog.

That hasn’t been all Williams’ fault. Certainly, he needs some help from his offensive line. But fans are eager to see Williams make a big play.

Even the best rookie quarterbacks need several games under their belts before they start tearing it up at the NFL level. At some point, Williams needs to turn a corner. Might that be this week in Indianapolis?

Speaking at Halas Hall this week, Williams shrugged off the rough performance against the Texans.

“I’m excited for more,” Williams said. “I know the team is excited for more, and getting back here, getting back with the guys.”

It feels like this is a defense the Bears should be able to move the ball against. Look for Williams to have a big play or two along the way.

4. Anthony Richardson presents unique challenge

Richardson, the second-year Colts quarterback, is unlike any quarterback in the NFL right now. At 6-foot-4, 244 pounds, he’s built more like a linebacker than a quarterback. His closest comparison, size-wise, is probably Cam Newton.

But he has played only six NFL games. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the fourth game of his rookie season a year ago. He has thrown four interceptions over the first two games of this season and his team is 0-2.

Even so, he’s incredibly dangerous with the football in his hands. If the Bears pass rushers do get to Richardson, he will be tough to bring down.

“Our job up front is, No. 1, to affect him and get him to watch us and not look downfield,” Bears defensive line coach Travis Smith said this week. “No. 1 and get him off target and get him to hold the ball longer. But then, No. 2, we’ve got to make sure we fight for our DBs, where they’re not covering for five, six seconds.”

Forcing Richardson to make quick decisions is the path to victory this week.

5. Will Bears defense carry the load again?

Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. celebrates after sacking Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis on Sept. 8 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Bears defense has played at an exceptionally high level through two games. It essentially won the opener against Tennessee. It kept the Texans in check last week in Houston, especially in the second half.

The Bears have been exceptional on third down. Teams are converting just 25% of third down attempts against the Bears, which ranks tied for third in the NFL.

Besides containing Richardson, slowing Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will be job a top priority. Taylor is a dangerous back, but the Bears might have one of the best defensive lines in football.

If the defense can, at the very least, keep giving the offense the football with good field position, that will make life so much easier for Williams and the offense.