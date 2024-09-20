Chicago Bears injury report: Keenan Allen will not play vs. Colts

Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (right) congratulates quarterback Tyson Bagent after Bagent threw a touchdown pass during a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 17 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

LAKE FOREST – Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen sat out practice due to a heel injury Friday at Halas Hall and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Allen has not practiced this week and has not been on the football field at all since the season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 8.

Allen’s heel injury flared up several weeks ago during the final stages of training camp. Allen played in the season opener on Sept. 8, but has not appeared in a game or in practice since then. He sat out the Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans after totaling four catches for 29 yards in Week 1.

The heel injury actually dates back to last season. He also missed the final four games of the 2023 season due to a heel injury. Prior to the injury, Allen had 1,243 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games for the Chargers.

Additionally, fullback Khari Blasingame (hand/knee), defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) and running back Travis Homer (finger) were also ruled out ahead of Sunday’s game. Guard Nate Davis (groin) is listed as questionable, but was a full participant in practice Friday.

Bears left guard Teven Jenkins (thigh) missed practice earlier in the week but holds no injury designation and will play in the game. Nobody else on the roster holds an injury designation ahead of the game.