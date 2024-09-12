Chicago Bears injury report: Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen sit out practice again Thursday

Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze warms up prior to the Hall of Fame preseason game on Aug. 21 in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin/AP)

LAKE FOREST – Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze sat out practice Thursday for the second day in a row.

Odunze is dealing with an MCL sprain in his knee and is “day-to-day,” according to Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. The team’s Thursday injury report listed Odunze as “did not participate.”

Additionally, receiver Keenan Allen (heel), guard Ryan Bates (shoulder/elbow), fullback Khari Blasingame (hand/knee) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest) sat out practice Thursday at Halas Hall.

#Bears Thursday injury report



DNP

WR Keenan Allen (heel)

G Ryan Bates (shoulder/elbow)

FB Khari Blasingame (hand/knee)

TE Marcedes Lewis (rest)

WR Rome Odunze (knee)



LIMITED

OT Kiran Amegadjie (quad)

DE DeMarcus Walker (foot)



FULL

DT Zacch Pickens (groin) — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) September 12, 2024

Rookie offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie (quad) and veteran defensive end DeMarcus Walker (foot) were limited participants. Defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) returned to full participation for the first time in several weeks.

Near the end of the season opener on Sunday, Odunze had his leg rolled up on. The No. 9 overall draft pick said he heard a “pop” in his knee. He tried to play through the injury for one play before asking the trainers to take a look at it. An MRI on Monday confirmed the sprain. All things considered, that was good news for Odunze.

With Odunze and Allen in question for Sunday night’s game against the Houston Texans, this could be a big week for second-year receiver Tyler Scott. Scott played in all 17 games last season, but didn’t play in the season opener.

The Bears will release their final injury report of the week on Friday.