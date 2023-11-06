3 things Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday after loss to Saints

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus calls a play during the first half against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans on Sunday. Eberflus met with the media at Halas Hall on Monday to discuss the loss to the Saints and preview a Thursday game against the Carolina Panthers. (Butch Dill/AP)

LAKE FOREST – Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and his team went back to work at Halas Hall on Monday after losing 24-17 against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Bears will host the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night and held a walkthrough Monday in preperation. They’ll hold another walkthrough Tuesday before fully practicing Wednesday. Here are the three biggest takeaways from Eberflus’ media session Monday.

On quarterback Justin Fields’ health, return process

Eberflus said Fields was still limited and is considered day-to-day with a dislocated thumb in his throwing hand. The team will know more about Fields’ status on Wednesday according to Eberflus.

“If Justin is there and is available and functional, we’ll go with him,” Eberflus said. “We’ll see where it is.”

Fields has missed the last three games since he dislocated his thumb on a fall against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6. He returned to practice for the first time Friday but was limited then as well.

Eberflus said the team will look at how Fields felt Monday and his functionality. The coaching staff will use the same barometer it uses for other injured players, such as whether Fields is cleared by the training staff and how Fields feels. They’ll also look at whether Fields can function at a high level and get the job done.

“If Justin is there and is available and functional, we’ll go with him. We’ll see where it is.” — Matt Eberflus, Bears head coach

Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent has started in those three games that Fields missed and had mixed results. He led the Bears to a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in his first career start but lost his next two, including Sunday when he threw three interceptions and turned the ball over on a fumble.

While Eberflus said he’s confident in Bagent, he is looking forward to seeing Fields return as the team draws closer to needing to make a decision if Fields is the quarterback of their future.

“When he comes back, we want him to perform at a very high level, as he’s done in a few games leading up to this,” Eberflus said. “That’s what we want to see from him.”

On Montez Sweat’s impact, growth of Gervon Dexter, Zacch Pickens

Sweat’s statistics in his Bears debut might not have been eye popping Sunday, but Eberflus thought Sweat quickly made an impact with his new team.

“It’s going to be really big for us going forward and credit to him,” Eberflus said. “Shoot, he was here four days maybe before he got out there on the football field and learned a new language, so to speak, in terms of terms. He really functioned well in that environment and for our football team.”

Sweat played in his first game with the Bears since the team traded a 2024 second round pick for him Tuesday and signed him to a four-year, $98 million extension Saturday. He finished the game with two tackles and one pass defense pressure.

Eberflus said Sweat helped other players perform well. Many of the Saints chipped Sweat as they ran out on their routes, which helped the Bears secondary and linebackers. Sweat also did a good job of pressuring New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr according to Eberflus.

Sweat could also help open things up for rookie defensive linemen Zacch Pickens and Gervon Dexter. Both rookies have had limited snaps this season and Eberflus said he wants to get them more involved.

“We love those two guys,” Eberflus said. “They’re working their tail off and getting better. We really feel they’re improving.”

On playing the Panthers

The Bears and Panthers will play each other for the first time since their blockbuster trade in March.

The Bears traded the No. 1 overall pick in this spring’s draft to the Panthers for two draft picks this season, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 and wide receiver D.J. Moore. The Panthers drafted quarterback Bryce Young with the pick.

Moore leads the Bears with 735 receiving yards, five touchdown catches, 47 receptions and 314 receiving yards after a catch. He’s sixth in the league in receiving yards, tied for seventh in touchdowns and fifth in YAC.

“We had an opportunity to get DJ in that trade and he’s been remarkable,” Eberflus said. “He’s a lot like Cole [Kmet], he lights the room up. He’s a big part of our culture and a big part of what we do in the day-to-day operation.”

The deal also set up the Bears well for the future. If the season ended Monday, the Bears would have the Panthers’ No. 2 overall pick and their own No. 4 overall pick.

The Bears have created a situation where they win no matter what happens Thursday.

“It really sets up nicely,” Eberflus said. “We’re really excited to see what we could do.”