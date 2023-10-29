Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live updates from SoFi Stadium

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent communicates to the offensive line before snapping the ball against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 15 at Soldier Field. (Scott Anderson)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Tyson Bagent is about to have his primetime moment. The Bears and Chargers will square off on “Sunday Night Football” at 7:20 p.m. on NBC.

Starting quarterback Justin Fields will miss his second consecutive game with a dislocated thumb. Head coach Matt Eberflus will start Bagent, an undrafted rookie from Division II Shepherd University, for the second consecutive week.

Below is everything Bears fans need to know ahead of the game. Stay here all evening long, too, for live updates throughout the game.

Latest injury news

It was no surprised, but the Bears ruled Fields out on Friday. The starting QB is still trying to improve the grip strength in his right thumb before he returns to football. The Bears are hopeful it could improve over the next week.

Additionally, right guard Nate Davis (ankle) and cornerback Terell Smith (illness) were ruled out Friday. Safety Jaquan Brisker (illness) was hopeful to travel with the team and play this week, but he did not make the trip with the team on Saturday. The Bears have thus ruled him out.

Safety Eddie Jackson (foot) and lineman Dan Feeney (knee) are both questionable to play. Jackson said this week that his foot is feeling better than it did two weeks ago when he tried to play against the Minnesota Vikings but exited the game early.

Center Lucas Patrick (back) was a late addition to the injury report early Sunday. He is questionable for the game.

Left tackle Braxton Jones (neck) returned to practice this week for the first time in more than a month, but he will not play Sunday.

What to expect from the Chargers

The Chargers present an interesting challenge defensively. They are one of the worst defenses against the pass, but they also have one of the best pass rushes in all of football, led by former Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack.

Will the Bears trust Bagent to push the ball downfield against a weak Chargers secondary? Here are the five biggest storylines to watch heading into this game.

Silvy wants to make sure that Bagent receives the credit he deserves. Read Silvy’s weekly column here.

For the Bears, running back D’Onta Foreman is coming off a big game last week against the Raiders. Rookie Roschon Johnson is also making his return after missing two games with a concussion. How will the Bears distribute the touches between their running backs? We took a deeper look at that question here.

What else did I miss this week?

Here’s what else was happening at Halas Hall this week.

