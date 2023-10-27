Chicago Bears injury report: Justin Fields officially ruled out; Braxton Jones will not play this week

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks to the locker room during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Chicago. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

LAKE FOREST – Bears left tackle Braxton Jones will not come off injured reserve this week ahead of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said that Jones will continue to practice next week.

Additionally, safeties Jaquan Brisker and Eddie Jackson are both questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Brisker is dealing with an illness this week and has not practiced. Jackson is still dealing with a lingering foot injury. He was a full participant in practice on Friday.

Eberflus said that Brisker was sick all week, but was back in the building Friday. The team hopes he’s well enough to get on the team plane Saturday.

Quarterback Justin Fields (thumb), right guard Nate Davis (ankle) and cornerback Terell Smith (illness) have all been ruled out of Sunday’s game.

Fields will miss his second consecutive game with a dislocated right thumb. Rookie backup Tyson Bagent is expected to start in his place.

Per the team’s Friday injury report, lineman Dan Feeney (knee) is also questionable for Sunday’s game. Right tackle Darnell Wright (shoulder/toe) does not hold any injury designation and was a full participant in practice on Friday. That is good news for the Bears’ offensive line.

Rookie running back Roschon Johnson has cleared concussion protocol and said this week that he expects to play Sunday. That will give the running back position a boost. Johnson has missed the past two games.

“Yeah, I feel 100%,” Johnson said this week. “Had a great training staff and the doctors helping me through the whole [concussion] protocol process.”