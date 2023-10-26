St. Viator quarterback Cooper Kmet receives Chicago Bears All-Star honor from brother, tight end Cole Kmet

The Bears’ High School All-Star presentation had a special brotherly twist to it for Week 9.

Bears tight end Cole Kmet presented the award to his brother, Cooper, who is St. Viator’s junior quarterback. Cole Kmet graduated from St. Viator in 2017 and the two shared a moment together at the school in front of the team in a video presentation put together by the Bears.

Congrats to this week’s High School All-Star, Cooper Kmet! 👏



Big bro @colekmet stopped by practice today to help deliver the news pic.twitter.com/D4wwp5OK4r — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 25, 2023

Cooper Kmet earned the Week 9 honor after throwing for 422 yards and seven touchdowns, completing 19 of his 27 pass attempts. The effort helped the Lions beat Marmion 49-27 and to qualify for the Class 4A playoffs with a 5-4 record.

St. Viator will play Richmond-Burton in the first round of the playoffs Friday.

The Bears will direct a $500 donation to a youth football program of Cooper Kmet’s choice after he won the award. The Bears started the High School All-Star program in 2011 and players are chosen based on criteria like on-field performance, community involvement and good sportsmanship. A nominee is chosen each week of the regular season.