Silvy: Let’s make sure to give Tyson Bagent the credit he deserves

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent passes against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Chicago. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Everyone loves the backup quarterback in Chicago.

It’s a reputation we have as Bears fans, and while we’ve all laughed about it, there’s also a good reason behind it. The starting QB usually sucks.

When you draft Cade McNown, Rex Grossman and Mitch Trubisky in the first round as your franchise quarterbacks, it’s no wonder we have lusted for their backups. Don’t make fun of the fanbase. It’s not an us problem, it’s a them problem.

In 1997, the Bears traded the 11th overall pick for Rick Mirer. He started three games, never threw a touchdown, but managed six interceptions. So it’s our fault we wanted the backup?

In 2013, Jay Cutler started the season with his typical average 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions in the first seven games. When Cutler got hurt, Josh McCown came in relief to throw for 13 touchdowns and only one interception. Why did it look better? Why is that an indictment on Chicago fans for wanting to know why the backup made it look easier than the highly paid starter?

In my opinion, it all started with the punky QB Jim McMahon. He was fun, he was colorful, he was blue collar, but he also was always hurt. So in order to win more than just one Super Bowl in the ′80s, we had to hitch our hopes to Mike Tomczak and Doug Flutie. Let’s go backups!

That brings us to current sensation Tyson Bagent.

Should we call up producers at Disney and start making the movie?

Division II player from a small town. Undrafted. Famous world champion arm wrestling father nicknamed “The Beast.” Let’s woah that thing. In today’s hot-take world, many want to skip steps and jump from A to Z.

On the other side of things, it was a fantastic start, and Bagent should be applauded.

I’ve heard too many fans tear down his performance trying to rationalize what he didn’t do.

My guess, this is coming from Justin Fields fanboys who are feeling insecure.

Bagent followed the game plan to perfection. Bagent played with confidence, poise and swagger. Bagent ran the offense like a point guard getting the football to eight different players. And more importantly, Bagent won.

I’ll tell you one thing Bagent did not do: He didn’t make a mistake. The kid kept the rig on the road flawlessly as a good backup is supposed to, and the Bears won a home game for first time in 13 months.

That’s what it’s about. Winning games. For the front of the uniform. Too many Bears fans these days become fans of “just” Fields. They pick apart everything wrong with the team and ignore the things Fields needs to improve on. They’ll tell you everything that went wrong with Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Tyson Bagent but never acknowledge that Fields needs to play better. It’s always Luke Getsy’s fault. It’s always the line’s fault.

I’ve liked Fields since the moment the Bears drafted him. My kids wear his jersey. I just wish he played better.

I’m not giving up, but I am asking for more. Just like I asked for more from Trubisky and Cutler in recent years.

For some reason, fans dismissed Bagent’s numbers in his first start as being a game manager.

Duh!

What’s wrong with the starting point for an undrafted rookie of 21-of-29 passing for 162 yards with a touchdown and no picks along with 24 yards rushing?

Let’s go back in time to Fields’ rookie season against the Raiders in his third start in his career. Same team. Similar situation. Fields was 12 of 20 for one TD, no interceptions and 4 rushing yards. Game-managing numbers.

By the way, Fields has averaged 161 yards passing per game for his career. Hmm.

I’m not telling you Bagent is better, I’m just telling you there’s nothing wrong with managing a game as a rookie starter. Every QB has been there.

So when the Bears line up against the underachieving Chargers on “Sunday Night Football,” I’ll be rooting for the Bears being led by the backup quarterback. You should be too. And nobody should make fun of that.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.