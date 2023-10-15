Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live updates from Soldier Field

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus encourages his team during a game against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

CHICAGO – The Bears are back in action Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.

Both teams enter the afternoon with 1-4 records. The Vikings lost last week in a close matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bears picked up their first win with a victory over the Washington Commanders.

Head coach Matt Eberflus and quarterback Justin Fields are hoping they can keep the offensive mojo going in Week 6. Fields played two of his best games in the past two weeks.

Eddie Jackson will play; Bears inactives announced

The Bears announced their inactive players Sunday morning and safety Eddie Jackson wasn’t on the list. Jackson will likely make his return for the first time since Week 2 against Tampa Bay.

Inactive for the Bears are quarterback Nathan Peterman, running back Roschon Johnson, tackle Aviante Collins, running back Travis Homer and cornerback Terell Smith. Peterman will be the emergency third quarterback if Justin Fields and Tyson Bagent suffer injuries.

What’s the latest injury news?

Bears running back Khalil Herbert will not play in Sunday’s game. Herbert went on injured reserve Friday due to an ankle injury and will miss at least the next four games.

Additionally, running back Roschon Johnson (concussion) and running back Travis Homer (hamstring) will not play Sunday. It will be up to D’Onta Foreman to carry the load at running back for the Bears. The Bears also signed running back Darrynton Evans, who will likely be the backup Sunday.

Eddie Jackson is back and so are cornerbacks Kyler Gordon (hand) and Jaylon Johnson (hamstring), who have both missed several games.

What to expect from the Vikings

The Vikings have won four consecutive games against the Bears. The Vikings just lost star receiver Justin Jefferson for at least four weeks due to a hamstring injury. Minnesota placed Jefferson on IR this week.

In his place, rookie Jordan Addison and veteran K.J. Osborn should be the top two receivers for the Vikings on Sunday.

Here are five storylines to watch during Sunday’s game. For your pregame listening, check out the Shaw Local Bears Insider podcast here.

Silvy is wondering if Ryan Poles is the right person to fix the Bears. Read his entire column here.

Can the Bears keep it going?

Justin Fields is coming off the two best passing games of his career. Can he keep it going?

If Fields is going to keep this offensive explosion going, here are three keys to making that happen. Fields has shown an increased confidence when throwing to star receiver DJ Moore. Moore is coming off one of the best games in Bears history for a wide receiver.

Defensively, the Bears could benefit greatly from a return of several veteran starters. Kyler Gordon hasn’t played since Week 1 and Jaylon Johnson hasn’t played since Week 3. The secondary should be at full strength Sunday vs. Minnesota.

What else did I miss this week?

Here’s what else was happening at Halas Hall.

