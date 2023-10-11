Chicago Bears WR DJ Moore wins NFC offensive player of the week

LAKE FOREST – Bears wide receiver DJ Moore has been named NFC offensive player of the week by the NFL.

This comes after Moore’s epic performance in last Thursday night’s win over the Washington Commanders. Moore totaled eight catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns in the game. It was the second-highest single-game receiving yardage total for a Bears player ever.

This marks the first time since 1999 that a Bears wide receiver has won the weekly award. Marcus Robinson won the award in Week 15 of 1999.

It also marks Moore’s first time winning the award in his six-year NFL career.

“It’s exciting to have a player win that award,” Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said. “Well deserved. But again, it comes down to the whole football team. The whole offensive squad did a nice job of executing. He doesn’t get those yards and those things without protection.”

Moore’s 531 receiving yards rank fifth in the NFL, while his five receiving touchdowns are tied for first with Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs and Miami’s Tyreek Hill.