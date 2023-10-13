Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: 5 storylines to watch in Week 6

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields passes behind a block from guard Lucas Patrick against Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones during a game on Oct. 1 in Chicago. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

LAKE FOREST – After a nine-day layoff, the Bears return to action Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Both teams enter the game with 1-4 records.

The paths, however, are different in some ways. The Bears are coming off their two best games of the season, offensively. Quarterback Justin Fields and the offense totaled more than 450 yards in each of the past two games.

The Vikings’ lone win came against the winless Panthers. This week, they lost star receiver Justin Jefferson to a hamstring injury. Jefferson went on injured reserve and will miss at least four games. Already, there’s discussion ongoing about whether quarterback Kirk Cousins might waive his no-trade clause at the trade deadline.

This is a big game for the direction of both teams. Here are five storylines to keep an eye on. Sunday’s game kicks off at noon at Soldier Field and will be broadcast on Fox.

1. Can the Bears’ offense keep it going?

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields passes around Washington defensive end Khalid Kareem on Oct. 5 in Landover, Md. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

Fields has thrown eight touchdown passes over the past two games. The offensive line has spurred an effective run game. Things were clicking against Denver and Washington.

Now the question becomes: Can the offense keep it going?

Minnesota hasn’t been the most stout defense over the first five games. The Vikings’ defense ranks 22nd against the pass, and it ranks dead last in interception rate. Minnesota is allowing a touchdown on 69% of red zone trips. The Vikings are far from fearsome. That has Bears fans optimistic that Fields and the offense can keep scoring points.

“[Fields is] completing the ball at a much higher rate,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “That goes to that whole process of being down in the game plan, to process it, to see it, and I think the big part of it, too, is the guys are protecting really well, giving him an opportunity to do so, to be able to throw a shot on a third-and-long, that takes everybody.”

2. Pressuring Cousins

The Bears’ defense created pressure last week against Washington quarterback Sam Howell. Head coach Matt Eberflus dialed up some timely blitzes using his linebackers and his defensive backs. Against an experienced quarterback, Eberflus might be more hesitant to send extra blitzers at Cousins. There isn’t much a defense can throw at Cousins that he hasn’t seen.

But the Bears have had little success disrupting the quarterback when they rush only four defenders. The defensive line has needed the extra help. Eberflus might have to find a happy medium this week against the Vikings.

Cousins has thrown for 1,498 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in five games this season. He has been sacked 13 times. He has fumbled the ball five times. If the Bears can disrupt him, he will make mistakes, but he’s also highly efficient when he has a clean pocket.

“You’ve got to pick and choose your moments, because he is very effective,” Eberflus said. “He’s been an effective quarterback for a long time.”

3. Reinforcements in the secondary

The Bears are optimistic that they could have several starters back in the secondary. Kyler Gordon, Jaylon Johnson and Eddie Jackson returned to practice this week after missing time because of injuries. Gordon would need to be activated off injured reserve in order to play. Jackson is questionable for Sunday. Johnson holds no injury designation.

Jackson said it will be up to the training staff whether he plays or not.

“I know they would’ve liked me to do a full practice throughout the week, just being out for three weeks, and not really having a complete, full practice with no limited reps,” Jackson said Friday at Halas Hall.

The Vikings will be without Jefferson for the next four games, at least. In his place, look for rookie receiver Jordan Addison and veteran K.J. Osborn to pick up the slack. The Vikings also could rely heavily on tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Johnson is bummed he won’t get to guard Jefferson.

“They definitely have some stepping up to do, I know, for the other receivers,” Johnson said. “And I’m sure they’re looking forward to the opportunity to get some targets thrown their way. Because with 18 out there, it’s a different ballgame.”

4. New look at running back

Chicago Bears running back D'Onta Foreman looks to get by Buffalo Bills cornerback Siran Neal during a pregame on Aug. 26 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Bears will be without running backs Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer this weekend.

Instead, D’Onta Foreman likely will be the starting back for the Bears on Sunday. Foreman ran for more than 900 yards last season with the Carolina Panthers. He has spent the past four games inactive, a healthy scratch. But now he’s expecting to have his biggest opportunity yet this season.

The offensive line created huge holes for Herbert during the past two games. The Bears ran for more than 170 yards in each of the previous two games.

[The offensive line has] been looking really good, man. Really creating holes, really been dominant pushing the pile and everything. It’s definitely good to see. We’ve just got to keep it up.” — D'Onta Foreman, Bears running back

“They’ve been looking really good, man,” Foreman said of the offensive line. “Really creating holes, really been dominant pushing the pile and everything. It’s definitely good to see. We’ve just got to keep it up.”

Foreman signed with the Bears as a free agent in March but hasn’t really had an opportunity to show what he can do. Herbert has been the starter, and the Bears really like Johnson, a rookie fourth-round draft pick.

5. The race to the bottom is on

The loser of this game drops to 1-5. Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has used the term “competitive rebuild” in reference to what he’s doing with the Vikings. He wants to shed expensive contracts – goodbye Dalvin Cook – while still being a contender.

But if the Vikings drop to 1-5, with Jefferson out for several more weeks, the idea of trading Cousins could become more and more feasible.

Cousins is in the final year of his contract. If the Vikings don’t want to extend him, which would come with a hefty price tag, it could make sense to move him before the Oct. 31 trade deadline. These next few games could determine if the Vikings are going to be buyers or sellers at the end of the month.

The Bears, meanwhile, are on pace to hold not one but two top-five picks in the draft, thanks to their March trade with the Carolina Panthers. A win or a loss in this game could have major implications on the draft order in a couple of months. The winner will move to 2-4 and, maybe, have a glimmer of hope in the NFC playoff hunt.