Chicago Bears injury report: RBs Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson officially ruled out

LAKE FOREST – The Bears will officially be without starting running back Khalil Herbert (ankle) and backup Roschon Johnson (concussion) on Sunday against the Vikings. The team has already ruled them out. Reserve running back Travis Homer (hamstring) has also been ruled out.

Veteran D’Onta Foreman will likely be the starting running back on Sunday. Foreman has been inactive, a healthy scratch, during each of the past four games. He last played in the Week 1 opener against the Green Bay Packers.

The good news, however, is that several starters could be back in the secondary. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson (hamstring) does not hold an injury designation. Cornerback Kyler Gordon (hand) also doesn’t hold an injury designation, but the Bears have to activate him off injured reserve if he’s going to play Sunday. Safety Eddie Jackson (foot) is officially listed as questionable. Jackson was a limited participant in practice all week.

Two other players have also already been ruled out: cornerback Terell Smith (ankle/illness) and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring). Center Lucas Patrick (concussion) is questionable, but did return to practice for the first time on Friday.

Center Doug Kramer (thumb) and tight end Cole Kmet (hamstring) do not hold injury designations ahead of the game.