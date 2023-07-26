Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool says his doubters are ‘deeply mistaken’

LAKE FOREST – Bears receiver Chase Claypool set about learning the offense the old fashioned way. He made himself some note cards with the play call on one side, and a diagram of the play on the other.

All spring and summer he studied those cards.

“I think DJ [Moore] giggled at me when he came in and saw all my cue cards that I had,” Claypool said.

It was an age old studying technique that they teach in elementary school. It works for NFL football players too. Claypool said his understanding of the Bears’ offense under coordinator Luke Getsy has improved tremendously this offseason. He’s ready to hit the ground running in 2023.

Claypool, 25, returned to practice Wednesday on the first day of training camp at Halas Hall. He appeared to be a full participant in practice just a few days after the Bears placed him on the physically unable to perform list. The team cleared him off the list 24 hours later. It was a curious move by the team, and one that neither head coach Matt Eberflus nor Claypool himself clarified.

“For me it was fine,” Claypool said. “My status remained the same for me. I was good. But that was just something that we wanted to do.”

Claypool previously missed about two weeks of OTAs in the spring while dealing with an undisclosed soft-tissue injury. Quarterback Justin Fields mentioned Tuesday that Claypool dealt with some knee discomfort at some point in the summer, but Claypool denied any knee issues.

“It’s not even my knee, either,” he said, declining to elaborate.

A big year lies ahead for Claypool. He just watched his teammate Cole Kmet land a four-year, $50 million contract extension worth $32.8 million in guaranteed money. Like Kmet, Claypool is also entering the final year of his rookie contract.

The Bears traded a second-round pick to Pittsburgh in exchange for Claypool last season knowing that they had him under contract through 2023. But Claypool’s play after the trade (14 receptions for 140 yards in seven games) did not represent the type of production that would earn him an extension. His knowledge of the offense and comfort in it were miles behind his teammates, who had practiced within the offense for months.

[ Chicago Bears sign TE Cole Kmet to 4-year, $50 million contract extension ]

He noted Wednesday that his mental process was just slower last year when he joined the team mid-season. It didn’t allow him to play free and fast. Time in the offense – and cue cards – has sped that process up.

For Claypool, the 2023 season is his chance to prove he was worth the high-level draft pick the Bears gave up for him. The pick wound up being the 32nd overall pick in this year’s draft.

“It’s the biggest year of my life, and I understand that,” Claypool said. “If anybody thinks my work ethic isn’t matching that, they’re deeply mistaken. I get motivated and motivated and motivated. It keeps building on top of each other. My work ethic grows from last year, it will grow after this year. I learn from things. I’m always growing, just like everybody in the room should be.”

Claypool said that anybody who doubts his work ethic or his toughness should look at the game against Green Bay in December when he hurt his knee. Claypool said Wednesday that he pleaded his way back into that game when his team needed him.

“If there’s any questions on how much I’m willing to do to help this team win, there shouldn’t be.” — Chase Claypool, Bears wide receiver

“If there’s any questions on how much I’m willing to do to help this team win, there shouldn’t be,” Claypool said.

Kmet, who also played with Claypool at Notre Dame, indicated that if the Bears are going to improve on offense, Claypool will be a big part of that improvement.

“Chase is a competitive dude,” Kmet said. “He has always been like that since I’ve known him. So, he’s just out here to compete, do his thing and I think he is going to be a big contributor for this year, and he needs to be.”

The Bears have more competition at the receiver position with the addition of DJ Moore. On paper, Moore appears to be the No. 1 receiver and will likely command well north of 100 targets if he stays healthy all season.

The argument could be made that Moore’s addition means everyone else will see fewer targets. Or, conversely, that Moore will take up the defense’s attention and free things up for guys like Claypool and Darnell Mooney.

With potentially millions of dollars on the line next offseason, that is the ecosystem that Claypool will have to navigate within this offense in 2023.

“If we’re winning games, then the receivers who are on the field are doing their part and they’re making plays,” Claypool said. “I think that kind of works together.”