Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings live updates from U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS – The Bears and the Vikings will square off for the first time in 2022 when the Bears visit U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Vikings are looking to keep pace with the Packers atop the NFC North, while the Bears are trying to get back over .500 after a loss against the New York Giants last week.

What to expect from the Vikings

Stopping running back Dalvin Cook will be priority No. 1 for the Bears defense this week. The Bears have been among the worst defenses in the NFL at stopping the run. Historically, they’ve done a good job of slowing Cook and the Vikings, but that was under a different coaching staff with a different defensive scheme.

Here are five things to watch for in Sunday’s matchup. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson’s presence, or absence, will be felt as the Bears attempt to defend Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson. This will be a major test for Matt Eberflus’ defense.

The Vikings are the favorite at home, but did anybody on our staff pick the Bears in an upset? Check out our staff picks for the game here.

Latest injury updates

Bears running back David Montgomery could make his return Sunday after missing last week’s game against the Giants. Montgomery has been nursing an ankle injury, but is officially listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s game. Montgomery did return to practice late this week in a limited capacity.

A report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter early Sunday indicated that Montgomery likely will play.

Defensively, cornerback Jaylon Johnson is doubtful with a quad injury. Johnson, like Montgomery, returned to practice in a limited capacity on Friday. His availability is a huge story ahead of a matchup against a receiver like Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson.

Safety and special teamer Dane Cruikshank is also doubtful due to a hamstring injury.

For the Vikings, tight end Ben Ellefson has already been ruled out with a groin injury. Rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is questionable with a quad injury and rookie receiver Jalen Nailor is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Can the Bears offense improve?

The Bears are still searching for answers in the passing game. Quarterback Justin Fields remains behind the rest of the league in most major passing stats.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy isn’t worried. But should he be? It’s fair to be patient with a young quarterback in a new system. Eventually, though, results have to come.

The Bears have done an admirable job of establishing the run, despite the passing struggles. Running back Khalil Herbert has been excellent in relief of injured David Montgomery, but Montgomery might be about to return to action.

What else happened this week?

Here’s what else was going on at Halas Hall this week.

