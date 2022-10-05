Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos returns to team after weekend away

LAKE FOREST – Bears kicker Cairo Santos returned to the team this week after sitting out Sunday’s game against the New York Giants due to a personal reason.

Santos missed practice Thursday and Friday last week, along with Sunday’s game. During his absence, the Bears scrambled to find a kicker who could fill in for a week.

After practice Wednesday, he declined to elaborate on the personal matter. Santos, who grew up in Florida, said it was not related to Hurricane Ian’s destruction in Florida. Santos was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

“The support I got was comforting,” Santos said. “It was difficult to be away from my teammates, my family here, inside the building. It’s hard to be away, but it was something that was important for me to do, just to take the time.”

In Santos’ place, kicker Michael Badgley made all four of his field goal tries in Sunday’s loss to the Giants, 20-12. Badgley received a call from the Bears on Thursday, flew to Chicago from California and arrived after midnight on Friday morning. He was among three kickers who tried out for the spot at Halas Hall on Friday. He won the job and officially signed with the team on Saturday.

The Bears released Badgley on Monday. A day later, the Detroit Lions signed him to their practice squad.

“It was impressive,” Santos said of Badgley’s performance on short notice. “It was such a short week. He didn’t get to practice with the team and weather was windy, it looked like. He did a great job.”