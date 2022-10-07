Luke Getsy’s answers don’t match what media sees in Justin Fields

Justin Fields is not struggling.

He didn’t have a rough opening month to the season.

He’s getting better every week. He’s “growing tremendously.”

This is what offensive coordinator Luke Getsy told the media at Halas Hall on Thursday before the Bears hit the practice field to prepare for Sunday’s game at Minnesota.

Those thoughts came in response to a question about where Fields’ confidence is after the first four games. Then came one of the more interesting exchanges of the season, with Getsy first being asked if he can tell by the questions we ask that there’s a stark disparity between how the media sees Fields and how Getsy does.

“I really don’t,” Getsy said. “I know what I know and I believe what I believe, and what we do in this building is what we pay attention to. The questions that you ask, that’s your right to ask whatever you want. ... As long as we stay focused on what we know and what we believe, we know that in the end we’re going to get where we want to get to, so ...”

Getsy then doubled down when it’s pointed out that Fields is only completing 50.7% of his passes. Apparently, it should be around 45-46%.

“He should have less than 50% because he should have thrown about six or eight of them away instead of taking some sacks,” Getsy said. “So he actually should have less than that.”

So what, exactly, does a struggling quarterback look like? That was my next question because this was getting a bit ridiculous.

Now, to be fair, Getsy answered my follow-up by admitting Fields needed to hit running back Trestan Ebner on a flat route against the Giants, and he should have found tight end Cole Kmet far more often against the Texans in Week 3.

After that, Getsy praised Fields’ toughness, which is also fair considering some of the hits Fields has taken.

“It takes a lot, man,” Getsy said. “I mean it’s impressive that a young man can be that strong and that tough, to take hits that he takes week in and week out and to stand back up there.

“That speaks volumes of that young man.”

Moments earlier Getsy talked about how Fields must do a better job in the red zone by taking the “cheap completions” the defense is giving him.

So there was a bit of constructive criticism mixed in at times.

But overall there was just too much sugarcoating for a QB whose completion percentage, passing yards (471) and QB rating (58.7) all rank 32nd.

We all know what a sour month looks like and -- paint it anyway you want -- Fields just had one.

https://www.dailyherald.com/sports/20221006/getsys-answers-dont-match-what-media-sees-in-fields