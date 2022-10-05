Bears are receiving Super Bowl betting interest, and we are just as confused as you are

Long-shot bets are called that for a reason, as the chances of cashing a ticket are rather slim. Bettors are constantly searching for big payouts, even if it might seem extremely bold to the rest of us.

That appears to be the case regarding the 2-2 Chicago Bears, who have generated some Super Bowl bets since the 2022-23 NFL campaign began. According to this tweet from Max Meyer, the Bears have received more bets to win the Super Bowl at Caesars Sportsbook than 12 other teams since the season got underway.

The Bears (250/1) have received more bets to win the Super Bowl at @CaesarsSports than 12 other teams since the NFL season kicked off — Max Meyer (@TheMaxMeyer) October 5, 2022

It should be noted that oddsmakers haven’t budged due to this surprising Bears’ action. The Bears are still listed at 250/1 to win the Super Bowl, which is the same odds as the Atlanta Falcons. Only the Seattle Seahawks (300/1), Carolina Panthers (300/1), Washington Commanders (300/1) and Houston Texans (1,000/1) have longer odds.

What this means is that a $100 bet on the Bears to win the Super Bowl would net the bettor $25,000 if the team secured the Lombardi Trophy next February.

I’m never going to criticize someone for making a bet, especially when anything can happen in the NFL. The Bengals went all the way to the Super Bowl just last season, following a fourth-place finish in the AFC North the previous year.

The Bears are 2-2 and third in the NFC North after the opening month. They do play in a weak conference, led by the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. I could certainly make the case for several different NFC teams to make a run this postseason.

That said, the Bears can’t be considered one of those teams until they show more progress within their passing offense. Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has more receptions (42) than Bears quarterback Justin Fields has completions (34) through four weeks.

But I guess that’s why they call it a long-shot.