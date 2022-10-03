Bears’ Whitehair could go on IR, but Eberflus expects him to return this season

It’s been an interesting first four weeks of the season for the Chicago Bears’ offense.

The unit can literally run over opponents at times, but rarely finds any success through the air.

At the end of the day, it’s added up to a mere 64 points. Through Sunday, that 16.0 average was third-worst in the league behind only Indianapolis (14.25) and San Francisco (15.75).

As bad as it’s been, it may get a whole lot worse in the near future as the Bears will be without left guard Cody Whitehair.

Whitehair injured his right knee during the Bears’ 20-12 loss at the Giants on Sunday and could end up on injured reserve. Head coach Matt Eberflus does expect Whitehair to return this season.

“We’re not sure exactly what that time frame is right now,” Eberflus said Monday. “The guy’s started 99 games and has missed two during (his) career. So you talk about tough -- (that’s) a guy that really shows Chicago Bears toughness.”

Whitehair, in his seventh season out of Kansas State, has been the Bears’ most consistent lineman. While the run game may not be as effective, it’s also fair to wonder if the already suspect pass protection will get even worse.

When the Bears (2-2) play at the Vikings (3-1) on Sunday, they will line up with Braxton Jones at left tackle, Lucas Patrick at left guard, Sam Mustipher at center, Teven Jenkins at right guard and Larry Borom at right tackle.

The Bears are averaging 177.3 yards per game on the ground and 5.2 yards per carry. Only the Giants (192.5) and Browns (187.3) have run the ball for more yards.

The Vikings are in the bottom third in the league in rush yards allowed at 131.0 per game.

The Bears’ passing offense ranks dead last at 97.5 yards per game, far behind the 30th-ranked Giants (139.5) and 31st-ranked Panthers (166.0).

‘Very down on himself’:

When something goes awry, it’s easy for us Monday morning quarterbacks to get on our high horse. Having said that, there’s one thing decision that keeps gnawing at me from the Bears’ loss Sunday.

Wouldn’t it have been better to put Dante Pettis back on that final punt instead of rookie Velus Jones Jr.? Granted, Pettis hasn’t done a ton of return work since setting the NCAA record for most punt return TDs, but at that moment you want the seasoned pro fielding the ball.

“There was no thought there on that,” coach Matt Eberflus said Monday. “(Jones) had done a good job all day. ... We trust him and he was right there.”

He was, but the ball went right through Jones’ arms and took a crazy bounce forward. Jones raced to it, but watched helplessly as Gary Brightwell recovered with 2:01 remaining.

“No one wants to drop the ball at any point in time,” said WR Darnell Mooney. “And then it was a critical situation, so he’s very down on himself. But things happen like that all the time. ...

“He’s gonna score a lot of touchdowns for us, whether they be punt returns or offense.

“So he’ll forget about it soon.”

Jones did not see one snap on offense Sunday. Among wideouts, Equanimeous St. Brown was in for 95% of the snaps, Darnell Mooney 85%, Dante Pettis 58% and Ihmir Smith-Marsette 10%.

Coach Matt Eberflus said Jones’ role will slowly increase “once we know that he’s good to go and solid.”

What a kick:

Place-kicker Cairo Santos, who missed Sunday’s game with a personal issues, was back at Halas Hall on Monday.

“He’s squared away,” said coach Matt Eberflus. “His personal matter is all set and I’ll let him talk about that, but everything looks good in that regard, which is outstanding.”

Michael Badgley, a 27-year-old journeyman who was 18-for-21 in 12 games with the Colts last season, hit all 4 of his FG attempts against the Giants. Eberflus, the Colts’ defensive coordinator from 2018-21, heaped praise upon GM Ryan Poles for how quickly the Bears found a replacement for Santos.

“Oh man, he did an awesome job and he was right on it,” Eberflus said. “As soon as we found out the situation with Cairo later in the week, man, we had the kickers in here the next day. ... That was a credit to Ryan and his staff.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/sports/20221003/bears-whitehair-could-go-on-ir-but-eberflus-expects-him-to-return-this-season