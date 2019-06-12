Elmhurst police reports: June 17, 2019

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

ELMHURST

Battery

• An incident involving domestic battery reportedly occurred at 10:55 p.m. May 16 in the 700 block of Colfax Avenue.

• Erica Vega, 37, of the 600 block of South Washington Street, Elmhurst, was charged at 9:31 p.m. May 17 with domestic battery in the 600 block of South Washington Street.

• An incident involving domestic battery reportedly occurred at 2 a.m. May 7 in the 500 block of West Grand Avenue.

Burglary

• A black tote bag containing a laptop computer and computer peripherals reportedly was stolen between 5 and 5:30 p.m. May 16 from a car at 275 N. York St.

• Several offices reportedly were broken into between 4:30 p.m. May 4 and 5:30 p.m. May 5 at 261 N. York St. A laptop and a credit card reportedly were stolen during the burglary.

Disorderly conduct

• Liam P. Herrera, 21, of the 700 block of South Bryan Street, Elmhurst, was charged at 2:15 a.m. May 18 with disorderly conduct – public intoxication in the 700 block of South Swain Avenue.

• Kristopher G. Klein, 27, of the 600 block of East Prairie Avenue, Lombard, was charged at 1:58 a.m. May 9 with disorderly conduct – filing a false police report at West Avenue and St. Charles Road.

DUI

Charles Gammill, 30, of the 100 block of Elm Avenue, Elmhurst, was charged at 4:30 p.m. May 17 with driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident in the 400 block of North York Street. Gammill was taken into custody after reportedly being found at his home.

Found property

• A plastic bag containing two inoperable handguns reportedly was unearthed at 6:13 p.m. May 19 in a yard in the 300 block of Fair Avenue.

• A 9 mm disassembled handgun that the Milwaukee Police Department had reported as having been stolen reportedly was found at 5:06 p.m. May 8 at North Avenue and Route 83.

Property damage

• A pane of glass reportedly was damaged and several planters were tipped over at 2:30 a.m. May 17 at Nu Crepes, 115 W. Schiller Court.

Robbery

A robbery reportedly occurred between 6:30 and 8:45 p.m. May 15 at Cyndi Nail Inc., 563 N. York St.

Theft

• An incident reportedly involving aggravated assault and theft reportedly occurred at 4:08 p.m. May 16 at Kohl’s, 303 S. Route 83. Health and beauty products valued at $112 reportedly were stolen.

• A wallet reportedly was taken at 9:09 p.m. May 18 from a backpack at Meatheads, 143 N. York St.

Traffic violations

• Timothy T. Washington Jr., 26, of the 500 block of South Michigan Court, Addison, was charged at 1:15 a.m. May 16 with obstructing identification, driving while license suspended, failure to wear a seatbelt, no insurance and failure to secure a child under 8 in an appropriate child restraint system at North and Villa avenues.

• William Santore, 30, of the 300 block of West Green Street, Bensenville, was charged at 7:50 a.m. May 6 with obstructing identification, driving while license revoked, no insurance and speeding at York Street and Industrial Drive.

Trespassing

Armand S. Diaz, 22, of the 2000 block of South Ashland Avenue, Chicago, was charged at 12:05 a.m. May 8 with criminal trespass to motor vehicle in the 400 block of North Howard Avenue. Yuliza Raymundo-Guzman, 20, of the 2000 block of South Ashland Avenue, Chicago, was cited at the same time with criminal trespass to motor vehicle at the same location.