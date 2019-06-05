Elmhurst police reports: June 10, 2019

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Befouling property

Tralesser Norwood, 52, of the 400 block of Gregory Lane, Glendale Heights, was charged at 11:52 p.m. May 12 with urinating in public at the Elmhurst Metra Train Station, 128 W. First St.

Burglary

Medication reportedly was stolen from two unlocked cars between 1 and 8 a.m. May 13 in the 100 block of West Harrison Street.

Drug charge

Gregg Thoney, 43, of the 400 block of South Spring Road, Elmhurst, and Craig R. Vincus, 49, of the 400 block of North Warwick Avenue, Westmont, were charged at 5:12 p.m. May 15 with unlawful possession of a controlled substance at Butterfield Road and Kent Avenue.

DUI

• Slawomir Szponar, 60, of the 1000 block of South Euclid Avenue, Elmhurst, was charged at 9:58 a.m. May 11 with driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding at York Street and Fremont Avenue.

• Noel Rosario, 41, of the 200 block of South Wisconsin Avenue, Addison, was charged at 1:26 a.m. May 12 with driving under the influence of alcohol, use of an unsafe tire and failure to give information after a property damage accident at North and Glade avenues.

Property damage

A bullet hole reportedly was made between noon May 11 and 7:30 a.m. May 13 in a window on the west side of the building at 618 Lamont Road.

Theft

• Victor M. Cerezo, 31, of the 8100 block of Latrobe Avenue, Burbank, was charged at 10:57 p.m. May 9 with theft at Jewel-Osco, 944 S. York St.

• Five bottles of champagne reportedly were stolen between 5 p.m. May 7 and 9 a.m. May 10 at Jewel-Osco, 944 S. York St.

• A black and orange backpack style Echo blower reportedly was stolen at 10:34 a.m. May 11 at Howard Buick GMC, 364 W. Grand Ave.

• Janice Kuzel, 41, of the 2800 block of Rhodes Avenue, Northlake, was charged at 11:37 a.m. May 11 with theft at Goodwill, 675 W. North Ave.

Weapons arrest

• Alex D. Caldwell, 19, of the 400 block of 23rd Avenue, Bellwood, was charged at 7:06 p.m. May 9 with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOID card, possession of firearm ammunition without a FOID card and unlawful possession of marijuana at York Street and Belden Avenue. Travell R. Ellis-O’Neal, 18, of the 1600 block of South Mannheim Road, Westchester, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia at the same location.

• Dewayne Washington, 27, of Madison, Wisconsin, was charged at 12:37 a.m. May 13 with aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting arrest, unlawful use of weapon and carrying a concealed weapon in a prohibited area at Elmhurst Hospital, 155 E. Brush Hill Road.

Traffic violation

Mahogany Beecham, 33, of the 1500 block of North Luna Avenue, Chicago, was charged at 5:06 p.m. May 12 with driving on a suspended license, no insurance and possession of fraudulent identification at North and Emroy avenues.

Underage drinking

• Jack Ricobene, 20, of the 100 block of South Fairview Avenue, Elmhurst, was charged at 12:01 a.m. May 12 with possession of a fictitious ID, consumption of alcohol by a minor and minor on licensed premises at Fitz’s Pub, 172 N. Addison Ave.

• Trent Nyberg, 20, of the 500 block of East Park Boulevard, Villa Park; Taylor Zurliene, 20, of the 1000 block of Layne Court, Shorewood; and Roger Nosal, 19, of the 600 block of East Belmont Avenue, Addison, were cited at 12:30 a.m. May 12 with possession of a fictitious ID and consumption of alcohol by a minor at Cottage Hill Station, 122 S. York St. Samantha Derango, 20, of the 1700 block of South Milbrook Lane, Arlington Heights, and Taylor Davitt, 20, of the 100 block of South Prospect Avenue, Elmhurst, were cited with consumption of alcohol by a minor at the same location.