‘Oh, my God, we are beyond excited’

Hannah Puhr doesn’t know how she got the honor of receiving the first does of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet on Wednesday.

But Puhr, an emergency room nurse who cares for COVID-19 patients every day, said she and three teammates went together to receive it and she wound up being the first.

Puhr said called the experience “surreal” and felt a glimmer of hope that lives will someday return to normal.

“It has been the most horrific year in the medical field and in the ER to date,” Puhr said. “I could not have done it without my teammates.”

The 4,960 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Will County on Wednesday afternoon, Steve Brandy, public information office for the Will County Health Department, said.

All 4,960 doses were distributed to AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Silver Oaks Behavioral Hospital in New Lenox and AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center Bolingbrook, Brandy said.

Edward Hospital in Naperville is scheduled to receive 1,950 doses on Thursday, according to Keith Hartenberger, system director and public relations for Edward-Elmhurst Health.

Brandy said Will County should be receiving more vaccines soon. However, he isn't certain at this time if those will be the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

"I just know we're getting more vaccines," he said.

Herb Buchanan, senior vice president, chief regional officer, AMITA Health, and president, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, said the morale at St. Joe’s was higher than he’d seen it in a very long time.

“The energy has built over the last few days, with being knee-deep in logistics and watching the police escort the vaccine to the dock," Buchanan said. "It's high level energy in the building...this is the first positive, sustainable thing they've seen in months."

Buchanan said St. Joe's’s is able to vaccinate 1,700 people members of its hospital staff with the Pfizer vaccine, making sure those working the frontlines receive the vaccine first.

Did Buchanan have any concerns about the vaccine? Just the typical ones many people have expressed over its rapid creation, he said.

But he's been in communication with the hospital’s infection control specialists, who’d studied the vaccine in great deal, he said.

“They are extremely confident,” Buchanan said. “Of course, we’re closely watching everyone to make sure those who got the vaccine remain safe and healthy, but beyond that – no concerns.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the first emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 11.

The FDA said side effects of the Pfizer were more common after the second dose. Those side effects may include “pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, and fever,” the FDA said.

An sense of celebration was also felt at Silver Cross when the vaccines arrived.

“Oh, my God, we are beyond excited,” Dr. Christopher Udovich, Silver Cross Hospital chief medical officer, said. “We are thrilled to have gotten it. The staff is excited and I've got a number of people asking me if they can get it now.”

Silver Cross also began vaccinating hospital staff on Wednesday afternoon.

“I will be getting my shot today,” Udovich said on Wednesday afternoon.

Udovich couldn’t comment on an exact number of vaccines Silver Cross received. But he did say it was enough to easily start a first round of vaccinations on a good portion of hospital staff.

“My understand is that we’re supposed to get the next shots in three weeks so we’re not holding back,” Udovich said. “The government basically told us to use it all … they will provide the second.”

Holding back isn’t an option anyway. Udovich said the vaccines are thawed and must be used within 144 hours.

Although this first shot isn’t ending the pandemic – Udovich said everyone must still continue to wear masks, social distance and practice frequent handwashing – he said the first shot is a good first step.

The Pfizer vaccine will confer 53% immunity with the first doze and 95% immunity after the second dose, he said.

Udovich had no concerns about the Pfizer vaccine. He said it did well during clinical trials and its safety profile is good.

“More importantly, it’s a great morale booster,” Udovich said. “Right now, we have another way to end this pandemic.”

Udovich said when staff were vaccinated, they made their appointments for the second injection in three weeks and received a reminder card. He said a system will be in place to follow up with anyone who misses the second injection.

“I would suspect that would be low,” Udovich said regarding the possibility of missed appointments.

A similar system is in place at St. Joe’s, too. Buchanan said. Everyone who received the vaccines today was registered to ensure they also receive the second shot, which he said is very important.

“The first dose imparts some immunity, but it’s not nearly enough,” Udovich said.