Geneva D-304 officials plan for 2nd semester

Jeff Krage – For Shaw Media District 304 Superintendent Dr. Kent Mutchler points to the new sign during Saturday's dedication ceremony for the Coultrap Educational Services Center. At right is Paul Coultrap, grandson of Harry Coultrap. Geneva 9/28/13

GENEVA – Geneva District 304 officials are preparing for a second semester of in-person hybrid learning as well as continuing online only for students and families that want it.

Speaking at Monday’s regular school board meeting, Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Andrew Barrett and Director of Learning and Teaching Shonette Sims outlined the planning process for the second semester.

“We created a two-track model for our first semester – a model that will continue into the second semester,” Simms said, referring to the hybrid in-person learning and the online only learning.

“Those two models are in compliance with the recommendations of the Illinois State Board of Education shared with us this summer,” Simms said. “We think it important to note that those have not changed yet this year – those expectations related … to safety and sanitation. Spacing and masks are still in effect.”

Parents participated via a survey of whether they wanted their students to continue in their the models they chose in the first semester, Simms said.

By Dec. 10, administrators began analyzing the survey results and determining options for families, according to a timeline Simms and Barrett presented.

By Jan. 4 administrators will tell families what their options are They will also confirm student transitions – either from remote only to hybrid in-person or from hybrid in-person to remote only – which will be completed by Jan. 25.

For the elementary students, only 15 current in-person students requested a change to online only and only 18 online students requested a change to in-person, officials said.

For the middle school students, only 19 requested the model change to online only and 25 online only students requested to change to in-person hybrid.

At the high school, 57 students requested to change to online only while 15 online only students requested a change to the in-person hybrid learning model.

For the middle school, officials are reviewing current class assignments, considering space available in the requested models and consideration of student and class needs.

The high school also requires reviewing student course requests, developing options based on those requests, creating student schedules and consideration of staffing, officials said.