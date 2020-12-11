St. Charles woman charged with DUI after crash into Geneva light pole

Erica A. Huggins was charged with driving under the influence and improper lane use. (Photo provided)

GENEVA – A St. Charles woman was charged with driving under the influence after she crashed into a light pole, according to Geneva police reports.

Erica A. Huggins, 28, of the 800 block of Stuarts Drive, St. Charles, was also charged Dec. 5 with improper lane use.

According to police reports, Huggins’ white 2004 Ford Taurus hit a light pole in the 500 block of East State Street at about 1:45 a.m.

When police arrived, the light pole was down in the roadway, blocking both eastbound traffic lanes, the report stated.

Huggins’ Taurus with heavy front end damage was off the roadway on the south side of the street, the report stated.

Police observed multiple tire tracks through the grass and debris from the vehicle spread out for approximately a quarter of a block, the report stated.

Geneva electrical employees came to clear the street of the damaged light pole, the report stated.

Huggins spoke to police while still seated in the Taurus, and admitted to drinking prior to driving, the report stated.

She was released with a notice to appear in court on Jan. 6.