Kane County couple, Colonial Cafe to match all donations to Salvation Army on Saturday

(Photo provided)

The Kettle Match Day has the potential to be especially impactful this year. Some Salvation Army corps in Chicagoland have seen up to a fivefold increase in need.

At the same time, because of the closing of retail stores, consumers carrying less cash and coins, and the decline in foot traffic, the Salvation Army could see up to a 50 percent decrease in funds raised nationally through the red kettles.

“The Salvation Army’s theme for this difficult year is ‘Rescue Christmas.’ And I can’t think of a better way to rescue Christmas than by helping those less fortunate have a happier holiday,” Lt. Dena Smith, one of the corps officers for The Salvation Army Tri-City Corps, said in a news release.

The needs are great this year.

“It’s not just helping them have a happier holiday with gifts under their trees,” Lt. Scott Smith, Lt. Dena’s husband and fellow corps officer said. “We are also providing meals, clothing, coats, and rent and utility assistance, all of which are in greater demand because of challenging circumstances this year.”

All donations made to the Red Kettles stay local. While the kettles are outside Jewel-Osco, Walmart, and other participating locations, there are fewer this year because of a decrease in the number of people signing up to ring a bell. Individuals are asked to sign up at RegisterToRing.com.

If a volunteer is not staffing a particular kettle, people can still donate. All kettles are equipped with signs and tags to make a donation through Apple Pay and Google Pay with the tap of a smartphone.

The Salvation Army Tri-City Corps is grateful to Colonial Café and the Lindquist family for their continued support and generosity in making Kettle Match Day possible.