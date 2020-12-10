Will County Felony Files: Dec. 11, 2020

Note to readers: Information in Will County Felony Files is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County Felony Files who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Lindsey Anderson, 21, of the 18600 block of May Street in Homewood was arrested by the Crete police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 9 on a charge of possession of heroin.

• Demetri Ates, 20, of the 16300 block of Clifton Park Avenue in Markham was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 9 on charges of forgery.

• Marilyn Ashley Glover, 31, of the 8900 block of South Parkside Avenue in Des Plaines was arrested by the Aurora police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 9 on a charge of aggravated battery.

• Kaprison Holmes, 35, of the 500 block of East Bellarmine Drive in Joliet was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 9 on a charge of theft.

• Derek Duane Hrabusicky, 35, of the 500 block of Ivory Lane in Greenville was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 9 on a charge of selling a firearm with no valid owner’s identification card.

• Bobby Lindsey, 59, of the 200 block of Arrowhead Street in Park Forest was arrested by the Wilmington police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 9 on a charge of driving while revoked or suspended.

• Jesse Perkins, 42, of the 3600 block of Chicago Road in Steger was arrested by the Steger police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 9 on a charge of aggravated battery.

• Christopher Walker, 31, of the 100 block of North Avenue in Lockport was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 9 on a charge of retail theft and failing to report a change of employment.

• David Woods, 23, of the 1800 block of Arbor Lane in Crest Hill was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 9 on charges of possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, escape and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.