St. Charles man struck, killed by car in Geneva Thursday

GENEVA – A 71-year-old St. Charles man died after being struck by a car at 7:46 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of State Street and Bricher Road in Geneva, police announced in a news release.

The man was attempting to walk across West State Street just east of the crosswalk, according to multiple witnesses on the scene.

A 63-year-old DeKalb man was driving his silver, 2009 Toyota Yaris eastbound on State Street with a solid green traffic signal.

According to the driver’s statement at the scene, he did not see the pedestrian crossing the roadway due to the early morning sunlight.

Geneva police, along with St. Charles police, St. Charles Fire Department, and St. Charles Emergency Management Agency personnel, were dispatched to the accident, the release stated.

The St. Charles man was transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva where he later died. His name is not being released at this time pending notification to the man’s family.

The driver was not injured and has been fully cooperating with the ongoing police investigation.

The two eastbound lanes of State Street near Bricher Road remain closed as the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team, in conjunction with the Geneva Police Department, continue to investigate the incident. No charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

Questions should be directed to Geneva Police Commander Brian Maduzia by calling 630-232-4736 or emailing bmaduzia@geneva.il.us .